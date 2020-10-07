Murder trial in the Kleiner Tiergarten: “A contract murder by Russian government agencies” – politics

The problems begin with the name of the defendant. Because who is the Russian, who has been answering for murder before the Berlin Supreme Court since Wednesday, will still have to be clarified in this process. The federal prosecutor’s office assumes that the suspect entered Germany with a secret identity to commit contract murder in Berlin.

On August 23, 2019, a Georgian was shot in the Kleiner Tiergarten. This murder is more than a normal criminal case, it has a political dimension that could have a lasting impact on the relationship between Berlin and Moscow: “According to our knowledge, it is a contract killing by the Russian state,” Federal Prosecutor Ronald Georg said. the hearing.

So who is the man in the harbor now? He himself had his lawyer declare in court: “My name is Vadim Andreevich Sokolov. My name is not Vadim Nikolaevich Krasikov. He was born in 1970 in the Russian city of Irkutsk, a Russian citizen, not married. He is a civil engineer by profession and lives in the Russian city of Bryansk. “I have nothing more to say about myself.”

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, none of this is true. It assumes that the defendant’s name is Vadim Krasikov (English spelling: Vadim Krasikov) and that the Russian authorities issue a passport in the name of Sokolov (Sokolov). Presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi said on Wednesday that he would only address the suspect as “Mr. Suspect”.

The suspect was detained outside Berlin – for security reasons

The case is being heard by the Second Criminal Senate of the Higher Regional Court, who is responsible for state security matters. The trial in the criminal court takes place under great security measures, the suspect is behind armored glass. Apparently, it was feared that the alleged hitman himself could become the target of an attack. For security reasons, Krasikow, who was initially in custody in Tegel, has since been transferred to another federal state.

The indictment read Wednesday stated that at a previously unknown time “government agencies of the central government of the Russian Federation” had ordered the murder of a “Georgian citizen of Chechen descent” in Germany. “The defendant has followed the state’s murder order.”

The background to the act is the victim’s resistance to the Russian state and the governments of the Chechnya and Ingushetia republics. Georgian Selimchan Changoshvili, who later changed his name to Tornike Kawtarashvili, fought against Russia in the second Chechen war from 2000 to 2004.

In this trial, therefore, not only the guilt of the accused is decided, but also the role of the Russian state. The federal government has already announced that it is waiting for the verdict to then draw any conclusions. However, the Berlin trial will last at least until January 2021.