iPhone: The medical file was released in Canada, UK

So far, the Americans have been the only ones with the medical record on the iPhone. Apple today announced its arrival in the UK and Canada. The manufacturer claims to have worked with a number of healthcare institutions on this occasion.

“We designed the medical record on iPhone so that people could easily see their health records at any time, and we are excited to bring this functionality to our customers in the UK and Canada,” said Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apple. “We believe that people should have access to their health information in the most private and secure manner possible, and we’ve worked hand-in-hand with health institutions and organizations to put privacy first. Center of the patient experience”.

In the UK, Apple has an agreement with the NHS Foundation Trust of Oxford University Hospitals and the NHS Foundation Trust of Milton Keynes University Hospital. Canada has Women’s College Hospital, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, and Mackenzie Health. Only patients from these facilities can use the medical record on iPhone.

In the US, more than 500 facilities currently support iPhone medical records. This enables more than 11,000 healthcare facilities to be listed. The data is encrypted on the iPhone. The patient is notified when something changes. He must use Face ID or Touch ID to access the data.