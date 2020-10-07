No new corona aid: is the US economy as stable as Trump claims? – Economics

Trump did not have the stock market on his side on Tuesday. The announcement by the US president that he will not pass the economic stimulus package before the November elections caused the Dow Jones to slip from a 200-point gain to a 300-point loss on Tuesday. The losses could not be offset even on Wednesday.

Trump, who also likes to measure his success in terms of stock market development, justified the end of negotiations with Democrats on corona aid by saying that it was simply not necessary. “Our economy is doing very well,” he wrote on Twitter. The stock market is at a record level, jobs and are also returning in record numbers. “We are leading the world in economic recovery.” Is he right?

Unemployment rose rapidly and fell

First, let’s look at unemployment numbers. The corona crisis revealed the weaknesses of the liberal labor market without systemic aids, such as short-term benefits. From March to April, the number of unemployed in the United States jumped from seven to 23 million. The recovery is really record-breaking here – but for 13 million unemployed, that number is still well above pre-crisis levels.

In a historical comparison, the number of autumn initial applications for unemployment benefits is still very high, according to an autumn report from the Institute for the World Economy (IfW) in Kiel. In addition, this increase depends on industry: “While only about five percent fewer people worked in the manufacturing and retail sectors than before the pandemic, employment in the leisure and hospitality sectors is still about 25 percent below February’s current year.”

Less minus GDP than Germany

IfW generally speaks of a strong recovery, but it has lost momentum. In the third quarter, this should translate into growth of around six percent; however, growth in the coming months would be lower. However, some losses from the spring were offset in July.

For the whole year, economists in Kiel expect that the gross domestic product of the USA will decrease by 4.1 percent. “This is a significant drop, but in reality it is less severe than in the European Union with minus 6.7 or in Germany with minus 5.5,” says Philipp Hauber, IfW’s expert on international economic development.

Positive leading indicators

Other economists may understand Trump’s assessment that a new aid package is not urgently needed. “Leading indicators show a stable recovery despite the continuing high number of new infections,” says Galina Kolev of the Institute of German Economics in Cologne (IW) in Tagesspiegel. The Purchasing Managers’ Index for the manufacturing sector has been above the 50-point threshold since July, so it was 53.2 points last September, indicating the strongest expansion since January 2019. In the services sector, it looks similar.

“As long as the outlook is positive, the US can afford to wait for new support measures, especially since the measures already in place still have an effect and government debt has increased significantly,” said Professor of Economics at Rhein-Main University in Wiesbaden.

To combat the effects of the corona pandemic, the US Congress has adopted the largest $ 2.2 trillion aid package in US history, the so-called Care Act. Another aid package worth almost $ 500 billion followed at the end of April. But recently, demands for more support have increased. House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi has asked for about $ 2.2 trillion in new aid.

Many votes are calling for new help

Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve, also called for further stimulus measures shortly before Tuesday’s abolition of Trump. Without economic incentives, he said, the economic recovery could fail. “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, which would lead to unnecessary difficulties for households and businesses.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also criticized Trump’s decision: “If you don’t have a job, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is closed, if they are laid off in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of this is for him. is important, “the election campaign statement said. And even Republican Sen. Susan Collins called the breakup of the talks a “serious mistake.”

There are really good reasons to defend further help. The persistently high rate of infection in the United States could lead to further restrictions. In the summer, a number of investors identified German crisis management as a model for the United States. Measured against its own economic output, Berlin had four times the cost of economic aid than Washington.

Maybe Trump changed his mind again. Because just hours after his tweet of rejection, he spoke on Twitter about several direct payments to citizens and companies. On the one hand, he demanded checks for citizens in the amount of $ 1,200, on the other hand, 135 billion for small businesses and 25 billion for warring airlines. His confidence in the recovery of the US economy does not seem so great.