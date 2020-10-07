Heavy fighting in the Caucasus: half of the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh are on the run – politics

In the controversial Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, tens of thousands of people are fleeing the fighting, according to local authorities. Initial estimates say about half of the population is affected, ie up to 75,000 people, the ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Artak Belgarjan, said Wednesday.

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin described the fighting that flared up again in late September as a “tragedy”. The main scene of the conflict is the capital Stepanakert. The sirens blared almost every hour on Wednesday evening. There is a state of war between the warring states.

Several bombs hit the city again on Wednesday, and combat drones were likely in use, an AFP reporter said. The city’s anti-aircraft guns tried to shoot down the drones. Stepanakert was bombed for the first time last Friday.

Fighting continued across the front on Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said in the capital Baku. According to the Armenian representation, troops from the hostile neighboring country tried to advance further in the southeast of the conflict zone on the border with Iran. Armenia responded with attacks, the defense ministry in the capital Yerevan said.

The authority also announced that there were many deaths on the Azerbaijani side. Baku denied this, again claiming that soldiers in the Armenian army were withdrawing due to food supply problems. This information is difficult to verify because there are no independent observers in the conflict area.

According to official figures, nearly 300 people have died in Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the conflict, including more than 46 civilians. However, many more people are believed to have died. Armenia estimates that more than 3,700 Azerbaijani soldiers have already died. The belligerent neighbors of Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of targeting civilian facilities.

War scene. Many areas of Nagorno-Karabakh are uninhabitable. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky / dpa

Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, was concerned by the number of civilian casualties. “We have seen very disturbing reports of an increase in attacks on populated areas,” he said. Borrell called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to negotiate “unconditionally”. These could start with the mediation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“There is no military solution to this conflict,” he said. Above all, the fighting must not lead to interference by foreign actors. The EU, as well as states such as France, Germany and Russia, repeatedly called on the warring factions to stop fighting immediately.

Russian head of state Putin said on Wednesday that a ceasefire must be reached “as soon as possible” – even though there is no agreement on sovereign rights in Nagorno-Karabakh. In view of a possible support from Yerevan, Putin noted that Russia would “fulfill its obligations”.

Armenia expects Russia to interfere

So far the fighting has not taken place in the territory of Armenia. In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the expectation that Russia would intervene in the conflict on behalf of his country if the situation escalates further.

The former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have waged bitter conflict over the South Caucasus region, which is mainly inhabited by Armenians, for decades. The self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh is not recognized internationally and is considered part of Azerbaijan under international law.

Russia is historically considered the protective power of Armenia and has a military base there. Moscow also maintains good relations with Azerbaijan and supplies it with weapons. Oil-rich Azerbaijan has undergone a military upgrade in recent years. The Turkish-speaking country can count on Turkey as an ally. Experts see it as proven that Ankara supports Azerbaijan with weapons. (AFP, dpa)