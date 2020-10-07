Slack reveals improvements due to teleworking

Slack, an online messaging tool for professionals, is taking advantage of the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis that popularized teleworking to position itself as a reference in distance communications. In an exclusive interview, the company gave us a preview of its new features, all of which will be released in early 2021.

“The pandemic is interesting. There was a demand before March. It became a necessity after March, ”says Slack VP Customer Experience Ali Rayl. The American online messaging company would like to take advantage of the introduction of teleworking by many companies. That is why Slack created the Future Forum, where the Teleworker Experience Index is introduced. Slack researches its customers to assess and understand their expectations. According to this study, which was conducted on American, UK, French, German, Japanese, and Australian customers, users are generally in favor of working from home. The only exception to positive attitudes towards teleworking is the decline in the sense of belonging.

The annual Slack user conference entitled Frontiers will take place from October 7th to 9th, 2020 during the announcement of new features. They revolve around three main points: connecting people through a connected and open space, security, and making it easy to add applications.

Security at the heart of Slack’s strategy

“Email is the only 50-year-old technology I’ve been using,” jokes Brad Mattick, vice president of product marketing. The courier company never hid to want to replace emails. The best possible version should put an end to spam thanks to spam phishing. This feature requires you to accept an invitation with a message and a description in order to join a channel. The user is checking the channels or the people they come in contact with and therefore there can be no spam.

In early 2021, a new version of Slack Connect will enable direct contact with someone outside of your company or organization via “Slack Connect Direct Messages”. The process follows the same invitation logic as the one that prevents spam. By allowing direct and simplified contact, using Slack comes a little closer to using email and less unsolicited messages.

With the same goal of reducing spam, Slack will conduct an organizational review in early 2021. This allows his company to be identified when receiving or sending an invitation. Once a company has been verified, an administrator can pre-approve channel access requests from employees of the first company. As a result, administrators don’t have to accept and review everyone before gaining access to a channel.

Security is an important issue for the American courier company, and so it developed the socket mode. Developers can send events or messages through a socket-secured URL that bypasses the organization’s firewalls without exposing public HTTP terminals. More simply, this means that developers can integrate or build their own applications via the Slack APIs, which are therefore not necessarily in the Slack Store. Socket mode will be released at the end of 2020.

“Eliminate Complexity”

Teams’ competitor is distinguished by adding applications to its messages, such as connecting a CRM to a discussion channel. This flagship service makes messaging difficult to secure. To avoid potential dangers from third-party applications, Slack is setting up a paid audit for the applications in its store, the enterprise-grade app certification. Certification guarantees standards for safety, maintenance and customer experience. A program ensures that applications meet the required security requirements and comply with various legalizations to support and ensure the best possible user experience.

“The biggest change in the last 6 months is the simplification of the user interface for new customers,” says Ali Rayl. The American company wants the integration of applications into its messaging system not to mean difficulties and that no developer has to intervene. With this in mind, Slack has changed the stages of automating operations – or organization-wide app delivery in English – which is equivalent to integrating applications without the need for code. Ali Rayl, who announced that he would like to “remove complexity”, explains that a developer will no longer be required to configure a channel which, for example, when an order transfers information to the accounting department and updates it in an Excel file. Everything should be done with just a few clicks. This feature will be released at the end of 2020.

A communication tool requires a cultural understanding

Slack is announcing new goals for its video functionality, and the company is currently working on sneak peek video stories. Not yet developed, the purpose is to send asynchronous video, meaning that it doesn’t require the members of the conversation to be connected at the same time. More or less in the form of WhatsApp voice messages, the video stories allow when they come out to send a video to a channel. Users who receive it can view and reply to it at any time. The main goal is to facilitate communication between employees who do not have the same schedule or time zones. To illustrate, the Sneak Peeks video could be referred to as a bespoke “Conf Call”. Mentioned as a long-term strategy, no release date has been announced.

In Europe, France is Slack’s third market for daily active users. More than half of the CAC 40 companies use it. It is probably thanks to this attractiveness that Slack fully translated its service into French in 2017. It was not always easy to translate, for example conversations before the word “channel” was used as “channel”. . The translation was pretty much the English equivalent, but in French it could have negative connotations of concatenation or prison. After realizing this subtlety, the company changed its name to appeal to a large number of French-speaking users. This year, Slack is releasing a new Korean version, which is the seventh translation of its service.

Forgotten information from Slack communication

Upon arriving on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Slack was valued at $ 20 billion. This made the company the third largest IPO of the year after Uber and Lyft. Two years later, in 2021, when Slack showed unprecedented financial vitality at its Frontiers conference, the cost of action darkened the picture. After peaking at $ 38.38 on June 2, 2020, the stock fell to $ 25.24 on September 9 and has not peaked since then. Economic strategy or free fall, the question arises, but Slack refused to answer.

That summer, on July 23, 2020, Slack filed a complaint with the European Commission against Teams for unfair competition. Slack is demanding that teams no longer be counted in the 365 suite. The messaging company probably has to hope to reduce competition from Microsoft. However, no claim is possible as Slack refused to comment on this process.