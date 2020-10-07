iPhone 13: expected a smaller notch

The iPhone 12 will be officially announced on October 13th at Apple’s keynote speech. In the meantime, information is already circulating on the iPhone 13. Today we are talking about the notch.

The 2021 iPhone would still have a notch, but would be smaller. This is what Ice Universe is touting, a leaker that is generally well informed about Samsung. He also has some information on Apple as Samsung is the main supplier of OLED screens for iPhones.

Apple would make an interesting choice with the reduced size of the notch. The width would be the same. The reduced size would be on par. So the notch would be a little more discreet.

pic.twitter.com/p622bYO2RN

– Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 7, 2020

Rumors have it that the iPhone 12 is already entitled to a minor notch, but no recent information appears to confirm the noise of the hallway. Apple has likely postponed its downsizing plan until next year.

In addition to the smaller notch, there are rumors about the future Apple phone that the smartphone will have a screen with a display of 120 Hz. In addition to the better screen, the iPhone 13 Pro would have better photo sensors. They would also support “classic” 5G under 6GHz + 5G with millimeter waves (which allows for better speeds). The iPhone 13 would only have “classic” 5G.