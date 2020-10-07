Vacation Flat Over the Fall Break ?: Nationwide Prohibition of Accommodation for Corona Hot Spots Travelers – Politics

For hundreds of thousands of citizens, the domestic German holiday trip threatens to be canceled during the autumn holidays. The federal states have imposed a residence ban on holidaymakers from other areas in Germany where the numbers of corona infections are too high. This was decided by a rotating conference of the heads of state and senate chancellors with the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU).

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) emphasized that from next Thursday travelers from Berlin’s districts, where more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants occur within seven days, will no longer be allowed to stay in Bavarian hotels and restaurants. This should also apply if the state of Berlin as a whole remains below the critical limit of 50.

There is one exception: if a current negative corona test can be submitted that is up to 48 hours old, you can still check in at hotels or hostels. This means that citizens from the five Berlin districts of Neukölln, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Mitte and now Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf are not allowed to stay overnight in Bavaria or anywhere else; Citizens, already from other neighborhoods.

With 378 new infections, a sharp increase was again reported in Berlin on Wednesday. Across Berlin, the value of newly infected people per 100,000 inhabitants rose to 47.2 in seven days – but other states want to judge Berlin by location in the districts, not location in the entire state of Berlin.

However, Berlin does not want to accept this and has issued a protocol statement according to the resolution: “In assessing the contamination rate, Berlin wants to be treated as a city as a whole and a united community.”

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is pushing for a minimum of five days of quarantine upon entry from inland German risk areas, Bremen continues to consider the July decision decisive, Lower Saxony wants to have the decision checked first, and Thuringia points out that the state health authorities must decide.

Starting on weekends, a 11pm curfew and nighttime contact restrictions should help curb the spread of the virus, especially among young people. “Berlin is becoming a health risk for the entire republic,” CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak told “Spiegel”. Ziemiak criticized the fact that Berlin had organized the “Club Culture Day” on October 3. “This is the height of irresponsibility”.

Ziemiak: Berlin has “an obvious enforcement problem”

The city has “an obvious enforcement problem”. The implementation of law and order is crucial. “If this city doesn’t immediately ban illegal corona parties in parks and large weddings and consistently enforces the mask requirement, infections will continue to rise.”

CSU Secretary General Markus Blume also accused the red-red-green senate of Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller (SPD) of failure. “The inability of the Berlin Senate is becoming a risk to all of Germany,” he said. “What good is resolutions if the administration is overwhelmed and compliance is not monitored?”

The Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district has also come under fire for still refusing for political reasons to allow Bundeswehr soldiers to track down the contacts of infected people. District Mayor Monika Herrmann (Greens) said that in tracking contacts, the focus was on “medium-term staff growth rather than short-term external support”.