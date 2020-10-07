Keynote iPhone 12: An Apple logo with #AppleEvent

It is October 13th that Apple will hold its keynote to unveil the iPhone 12. The manufacturer confirmed the date yesterday by sending out the invitations. It also features a special logo on Twitter.

Anyone who posts a tweet with the hashtag #AppleEvent will see a colorful Apple logo next to it. This logo is mostly orange, on the left a little blue. The Keynote invitation card uses the same colors.

For information, Apple has asked Twitter to place the logo next to the hashtag by October 13th. After this date, nothing will appear next to the hashtag. It’s a Twitter option that allows brands to customize a hashtag for specific events. This is the case here with the keynote.

Apple had already applied a personalized logo for its previous keynote last month. It was very simple: the hashtag #AppleEvent was accompanied by a blue logo. Apple used this keynote to introduce the iPad Air 4, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

The keynote of October 13th with the presentation of the iPhone 12 can be followed on iPhoneAddict. It will also be available in our iAddict application (App Store link) on iPhone and iPad.