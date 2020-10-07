The Konnect-i, a backpack with Google’s jacquard technology

On Monday, October 5th, 2020, Google, in collaboration with Samsonite, presented a new backpack with jacquard technology. It allows the wearer to interact with their phone by simply touching their shoulder strap.

A tactile belt

The Jacquard project was launched by Google in 2016. The company states that its technology “is redefining the way we interact with our digital lives” to “focus on what matters”. More specifically, it is about connecting clothes with each other. Jacquard has since been integrated into a Levi’s jacket, Adidas shoe sole, and Yves Saint-Laurent backpack for a modest $ 880.

It is now Samsonite, a company specializing in the manufacture of suitcases and travel bags of all kinds, introducing its backpack equipped with this technology. Called the Konnect-i, it’s much cheaper than the one sold by the luxury brand and comes in two different sizes: the slim version for $ 200 and the standard version for $ 220. As with the products above, Jacquard works here thanks to a small object that resembles a USB stick that slips into the strap of the bag. Then a connection to the smartphone is established through a special application available on Android and iOS.

Since the strap is tactile, the user can define different movements (tap right, left or double tap) to assign them to actions that will be performed on the phone. For example, you can change the music, add a PIN to your card to remember where you are, access the Google Assistant, or even put your phone in selfie mode. .

A niche product?

The Konnect-i was tested by several of our American colleagues and made roughly the same impression on each of them. If they applaud the device’s connectivity, which has improved since the Levi’s jacket, they regret the still limited room for maneuver compared to a connected watch. They also claim that the space in the bag is ideal: it has many pockets and a special part for carrying a laptop. However, it is questionable whether the timing of the Konnect-i release is good as the Covid-19 pandemic is preventing people from moving and traveling at will.

It is therefore difficult to know if the bag is doomed to succeed. Engadget Media journalist Cherlynn Low commented, “Konnect-i is a niche product that will only appeal to a limited audience.”