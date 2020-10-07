Ambitious goals set by the EU parliament: greenhouse gas emissions decrease by 60 percent by 2030 – politics

The European Parliament wants to enforce stricter climate targets. By 2030, the EU must emit 60 percent less greenhouse gases than in 1990. Previous EU environmental legislation aims to reduce emissions by 40 percent by then.

The 60 percent decision was unexpected. The largest group in the European Parliament of Christian Democrats was outvoted by the Greens and sections of Social Democrats and Liberals. The decision was tight: 352 MPs voted 60 percent, 326 against, and 18 abstentions.

Does that make the new EU climate target official?

No. Parliament is just one of two EU legislators. The second co-legislator is the EU Council of Ministers, in which the 27 Member States are represented through their specialized ministers. You have not yet determined your position. The German Presidency plans to have the decision taken by the 27 Environment Ministers in the Council of Ministers.

A majority of 55 percent emerges here. But it may also be that the heads of state or government make the decision. Then the decision would be made at their summit in December. In any case, the negotiators of Parliament and the Member States must agree on a number of them.

What exactly did Parliament decide?

Parliament has decided that emissions must be reduced by 60 percent by 2030. This cannot be compensated if, for example, agriculture removes CO2 from the atmosphere. The goal is therefore even more ambitious, because the contribution of agriculture, namely switching to more climate-friendly methods in the context of the Green Deal, is not included.

It was also decided that the EU should have a Climate Council composed of 15 independent scientists to evaluate the Commission’s climate proposals. In addition, the Commission must submit a CO2 budget by the end of 2021 describing how many tonnes of emissions are still allowed in order not to jeopardize the climate neutrality target by 2050.

Parliament also wants to ban fossil fuel subsidies. This would have consequences for the tax benefits for aircraft fuel or company cars, for example. In addition, there should be an enforceable right to climate protection in the future. Citizens and environmental associations can file a lawsuit if Member States’ energy and climate plans are not in line with the climate protection path.

How is the decision assessed?

The EU would set itself the most ambitious goal of all industrialized countries. For example, China has just decided to maximize and then reduce CO2 emissions by 2030. With the 60% savings target, Parliament is also going further than the Commission proposal. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, had proposed “at least 55 percent”.

However, the Commission wants contributions from agriculture, for example through the planting of forests and other carbon sinks, to be included in the calculation as a relief. Parliament rejects this. If parliament wins in this way, more must be saved.

What is the ultimate goal of EU law?

Experience has shown that the European Parliament precedes it with fierce demands, which are then watered down by the Member States. Observers assume that this is also the case here. So there is a lot to suggest that the EU will eventually set itself a lower target. Angela Merkel has already spoken out for 55 percent. Poland, which still gets much of its energy from coal-fired power generation, is seen as the brake.

How will the new EU target be implemented?

The Commission has announced that it will review all EU climate and environmental legislation by the summer. That means: EU legislation on CO2 emissions from cars, the expansion of renewable energy sources and the regulations for thermal insulation, banned on energy-consuming devices, must be tightened.

In addition, traffic and buildings should be involved in the trade in pollution certificates. This means that motorists and householders are being asked to pay more for the use of fossil fuels.

In addition, a new burden-sharing between the member states must be negotiated for areas that are not covered by EU legislation and emissions trading. The burden sharing stipulates that EU states such as Germany, France and Italy bear higher burdens than Eastern European states that later became EU members.