Criticism of the Use of EU Funds: Drones for Belarus – Politics

As part of the cross-border cooperation, the EU member state of Lithuania has made it possible to deliver 15 drones – to Belarus, from all places, where police have brutally attacked the opposition since August following the presidential election manipulation. As a European Commission spokeswoman confirmed to Tagesspiegel on Wednesday, the drones were delivered as part of a cross-border surveillance program in the event of natural disasters.

The devices are not suitable for facial recognition – and therefore for use against protesters – according to the spokeswoman of the committee. The purchase of the drones was made possible by an EU program to promote cross-border cooperation between Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus.

The drones have not yet been used and, according to the European Commission, are also subject to strict rules regarding their use. Apparently, the people of Brussels realize how sensitive the delivery to Belarus is. Before the EU decided to impose sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials last Friday, the community had to be accused of remaining inactive in the face of electoral fraud and crackdown on protests.

A Lithuanian diplomat told the online newspaper “EUobserver”, which initially reported on the delivery, that Vilnius had already paid the subsidy for the purchase of the drones to the Belarusian authorities in early May – months before the protests started.

The material was delivered in August

The material was then obtained by authorities in Belarus, the diplomat said. According to the European Commission, the delivery was made by a drone manufacturer in August.

According to the online newspaper, opposition members in Belarus fear that the surveillance drones could be used to arrest and detain individual protesters. The devices cannot be prevented from being used to break protest rallies, she said from the ranks of the opposition.

Röttgen: Also put Lukashenko on the sanctions list

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, against whom the protests are mainly directed, is not on the EU sanctions list. After opposition leader Svetlana Tichanowskaya appeared in the Bundestag on Wednesday, CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen spoke out in favor of imposing sanctions on Lukashenko himself. Lukashenko now rejects any dialogue, he said in justification. EU heads of state or government have not punished Lukashenko because they hope that the ruler will agree to mediation through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).