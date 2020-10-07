Zoom and Netflix land on portal devices

In a blog post published on October 6, 2020, Facebook announced the arrival of Netflix and Zoom on its portal-connected devices.

The portal is strengthened with important services

It must be said that the offer was limited until then: only Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and Sling TV were available on Portal TV. This now also applies to Netflix, which was recently also released on Amazon’s Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max devices. However, it is necessary to have an account in order to access the streaming service in the portal. Facebook also announced the release of a new remote control with buttons that lead directly to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Facebook Watch.

If this has been known for several months, the company has also announced that the Zoom application is also officially available on its devices:

“We added Zoom to the portal so that you can get the most out of your meetings. With Portal as a dedicated screen for your video calls, it’s easier to be with your co-workers and to share your laptop for notes or multitasking. “

It has to be said that the video conferencing service is literally on the rise: the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed people to resort to teleworking and has become a preferred tool for meetings between colleagues, to an extent as its numbers do Business quadrupled in the second quarter of 2020. Users can chat with 25 people at the same time and “stay close to family and friends,” says Facebook.

Enriched story time for the little ones

The social network also announced the addition of new works and new elements of augmented reality to its Story Time library, which thanks to this technology can tell stories in an entertaining way for the little ones. In addition, voice control in Spanish will finally be available in the US. Until then, Italian, French and Spanish were only accessible in writing.

As a reminder, Portal devices can be purchased in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, and the USA.