Questions of the day: Nobel Prize for Berlin researcher, ban on accommodation – that was important – politics

What happened?

• Prohibition of accommodation for travelers from risk areas within Germany

In view of the further increase in new corona infections, the federal states have imposed a stay ban for holidaymakers from other areas in Germany where the number of infections is too high. You can read more about this here. In the meantime, the CDU and CSU have targeted Berlin as the target of their criticism, more on this here in our Berlin blog.

• The Nobel Prize for Chemistry goes to the Berlin researcher Emmanuelle Charpentier

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry honors the development of the Crispr gene scissors. Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna receive the prize. More about this here.

• More math, more German – and no more money with the watering can

The expert council makes concrete proposals for the reform of the Berlin schools, including the abolition of the secondary school diploma in secondary schools and the reform of the school inspectorate. The full report is linked here in text by Susanne Vieth-Entus.

• Gerhard Schröder against Navalny and “Bild”

Poisoned Alexej Navalny accuses former Chancellor and Nord Stream 2 Commissioner Gerhard Schröder of receiving secret payments from the Kremlin. He doesn’t like it at all – not even being called “Putin’s errand boy” – and now wants to sue.

• The satirist Herbert Feuerstein is dead

To him, nonsense was an act of resistance: Herbert Feuerstein brought thoughtful anarchism to German television. Now he is deceased. An obituary by Markus Ehrenberg.

Comedian Herbert Feuerstein died at the age of 83 in Erftstadt near Cologne Photo: dpa

What was discussed?

• Is Donald Trump hitting himself? Trump’s reactions to his corona infection are “in character”: bizarre, whimsical, grotesque – and the end is not yet in sight. Perhaps Trump has gone mad in office, considers himself immortal, celebrates megalomania, Malte Lehming argues, and concludes: It is quite possible that the American president is now a victim of his own character.

• An outstanding award: with Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, a research duo has been honored for the first time with a Nobel Prize in Science. Tilmann Warnecke explains here why this should have taken a long time and why the decision will have a signal effect.

• The Grand Coalition’s “electoral law reform” is a shame: the coalition’s electoral law, which it plans to launch on Thursday, is not good. A constitutional lawsuit can bring the urgently needed clarification: What is personalized proportional representation? says Albert Funk.

• The police provide exactly the images that the autonomists want: before the evacuation of the left house project “Liebig 34”, the police are upgrading – and if possible are contributing to the escalation themselves, Madlen Haarbach analyzes.

Evacuation of the “Liebig34”: The police provide exactly the images that the autonomous people want. Photo: Paul Zinken / dpa

• Society in the days of Corona: In the summer it was still easy – you met just in front of the bars. But now, at five degrees? And more and more infections? If you pay attention, you can. This way you can also enjoy the evening outside in autumn and winter. Ten tips for sitting outside despite the cold.

• Farewell to the Bundestag – when politicians voluntarily renounce power At the end of the parliamentary term, a number of MPs leave parliament. Five of them explain why they no longer want to participate in 2021, including Stefan Liebich, Gerd Müller and Katja Suding.

• How Teens Can Control Their Computer Game Addiction A doctor shows young gamers at Tempelhofer St. Joseph Hospital how to use the game console in a controlled manner. You don’t have to stop Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto completely. Frank Bachner writes about how it works.

• Fitness studios for women only: “I don’t want to be turned on” Fitness studios are visited by many women. But because they are repeatedly harassed there, new gyms have established themselves in the market. Inga Hofmann on a growing trend.

What can we do?

We are afraid: read the latest news on tagesspiegel.de. Sorry, just kidding. I would like to recommend the film “Zombie Child” by the French director Bertrand Bonello. Even though I don’t really like horror movies.

We are delighted: the contrasting program of the first day – the beautiful animated film “Fritzi – a turning miracle story” will be screened at arte. It tells of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the GDR from the perspective of children, and is also magical to watch for adults. Wednesday evening at 8:15 pm or in the media library.

Do something good for us: bake marble cakes. And not the dry variety that you still have to dip in your coffee, but with red grits or possibly pears and cinnamon. Delicious!

Horror film “Zombie Child”: Bonello Fanny (Louise Labeque, left) suffers from heartbreak, Mélissa’s aunt (Wislanda Louimat) … Photo: Grandfilm

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

In the trial against a couple for years of abuse of wards, the verdict will be made on Thursday. The couple from the Gifhorn area had been providing a living group for needy children and adults for about 25 years. The public prosecutor’s office in Hildesheim has accused the 57-year-old man in 11 cases of child sexual abuse and in four cases of abuse of wards. The 61-year-old woman has been accused of assaulting wards in five cases.

Number of the day

The examiners of Secretary of the Family Franziska Giffey’s dissertation assessed 27 passages of text as “objective fraud”. However, the title was not withdrawn, this became known because the Asta published the report. The minister is unmoved.