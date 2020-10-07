For “violations of the criminal code”: Russia writes Tichanovskaya for wanted politics

Russia has sought Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya. News agency Tass reported this on Wednesday, citing the database of the Ministry of the Interior.

The reason for this is violations of the criminal code. The whereabouts of the 38-year-old are no secret: Tichanoskaja has been living in exile in Lithuania since the clearly manipulated presidential election in her native Belarus. On Wednesday she was on a visit to Berlin, where she was received by Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

As Tass writes, referring to Russian security groups, there is a manhunt for Tichanovskaya in her native Belarus (Belarus). Since Belarus and Russia form a union state, the request will also be executed in Russia. However, the tender does not apply at an international level.

Tichanovskaya is one of the foremost leaders of the democracy movement in the former Soviet Republic. In August’s elections, she took on ruler Alexander Lukashenko, who went on to claim victory with more than 80 percent of the vote. The opposition sees Tichanovskaya as the real winner. Since the elections, there have been daily protests against Lukashenko and his machinery.

Like other EU states, Germany does not recognize Lukashenko as head of state. Lukashenko has received the support of his neighbor Russia and met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Moscow granted him a billion dollar loan. Tichanovskaya urged Putin on Wednesday to stay out of the power struggle in her country. “Don’t get involved,” she said on Deutschlandfunk. “We want to determine our future ourselves.”

Tichanowskaja already met with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in Berlin on Tuesday. She declined the political support. Merkel gave her a lot of advice on how Belarus could get out of the crisis.

CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen spoke out in favor of direct sanctions against Lukashenko. The president now rejects any dialogue, Röttgen said after Tichanowskaya appeared in the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee. It would therefore be good if the EU now put Lukashenko on its sanctions list. (dpa)