Dispute over Saxony’s constitutional protections: data protection officer considers collection of data on AfD MPs legitimate – Political

Saxon Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) apparently falsely accused the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV) of illegally collecting data from members of the AfD state parliament.

The LfV’s approach was “essentially in line with the Federal Constitutional Court’s requirements for the observation of MPs,” Saxony’s data protection officer Andreas Schurig said Wednesday after a comprehensive review of the process. There is no evidence of illegal conduct or constitutional violation.

Wöller replaced LfV boss Gordian Meyer-Plath in June. The charges were grounds for removing Meyer-Plath from office. After the deportation, the minister announced: “All in all, it became clear to me that the change is necessary because we need an administration that complies with the law.”

Meyer-Plath was transferred to the Saxon Ministry of Science, Culture and Tourism. Other LfV employees also lost their mail.

The Ministry of the Interior contradicts the data protection officer

However, the Ministry of the Interior maintains its position. The storage of the data of MPs by the LfV did not meet the legal requirements, reported Wednesday. The ministry referred to a press release from the state parliament’s Parliamentary Control Commission (PKK) in September.

However, the message resounds itself. First of all, it is stated that “the intended storage of collected information about individual MPs in any case did not meet the strict legal requirements”. However, it goes on to say, “In the course of a renewed review by the LfV after the new president took office, in some cases legally secure records management could be provided.

In another part of the cases, the submitted documents did not meet the high legal requirements, so that they must be removed after all requests for information have been processed and any subsequent legal proceedings have been completed has collected publicly available data on AfD MPs. Intelligence services, such as informants, were not used.