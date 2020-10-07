Earthsound: Animal documents with 360-degree sound

Apple has ordered Earthsound, a new program that will be available exclusively through the Apple TV + streaming service. The release date has not yet been announced by Apple.

Earthsound is an animal documentary cut into 12 episodes. Each episode lasts approximately 30 minutes. The program is produced by the British company Offspring Films with Alex Williamson, Sam Hodgson, Justin Anderson, Joe Stevens and Tom Payne.

The specialty of Earthsound will be in terms of the sound. The documentary will use audio technology and 360-degree sound design to reveal the unexpected, unknown and untold natural stories on every continent of the world. The experience should be interesting for everyone who owns a second generation AirPods Pro or a “classic” AirPod. Apple recently added support for spatial audio on headphones with an update.

It should definitely be noted that Apple is very interested in nature with the Apple TV +. Apple recently announced Tiny World, Becoming You, and Earth At Night In Color. There’s also The Elephant Mother, which has been on show since Apple’s streaming service started. In addition to films and series, the manufacturer also wants to offer different types of content in order to attract as many people as possible.