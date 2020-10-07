After paying about a million dollars: police officer charged in George Floyd case released on bail – politics

The police officer charged with murder in the trial of African American George Floyd’s death has been released from prison on $ 1 million bail. The requested amount of approximately 850,000 euros was paid on Wednesday, according to court documents.

The police officer was released after pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes when he was arrested – and hadn’t stopped when Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The police officer, like the other agents involved in the operation, denies guilt for Floyd’s death.

The videotaped scenes of 46-year-old Floyd’s death in Minnesota in late May sparked violent protests in the United States and other countries. A salesman had called the police on suspicion that Floyd had paid with a bogus $ 20 bill.

The videos show how confused Floyd was when he was arrested, spoke of claustrophobia, and refused to sit in a police car. The police eventually pushed him into the street.

The officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck was charged with murder and three other officers were charged with complicity. They requested that the case be dropped because Floyd’s death was caused by exposure to medication and drugs. According to previous plans, the trial should start in early March. (dpa)