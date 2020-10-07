Global Challenges: The US Elections Are Overrated – Politically

Global Challenges is a brand of DvH Medien. The new institute aims to promote discussion of geopolitical issues through publications by recognized experts. Today a contribution from Sigmar Gabriel, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs and the Environment; Chairman of the Atlantik-Brücke e. V. Further authors are prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Prof. Dr. Veronika Grimm Günther H. Oettinger, Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes, Prof. Dr. Jörg Rocholl, Prof. Dr. Bert Rürup and Prof. Dr. Renate Schubert.

The US president’s Covid-19 illness is making headlines in the world press – accompanied by inappropriate malice and the premature hope that Donald Trump’s challenger Joe Biden now has better voting opportunities anyway. The thunderstorm in the media just goes to show how nervous and excited we look forward to the US election on November 3.

Half fascinated and half scared, many observers stylize the election outcome as a matter of fate for Germany and Europe – if not for the entire world. As if Europe were automatically threatened with doom if Trump was reelected, while if Biden won, the “good old transatlantic times” would return. However, both are completely wrong.

The November 3 fixation only makes it clear how small we feel and how much we desire our strong American brother to rule the world again because we don’t trust ourselves to do it.

Tectonic power shifts

Of course, the election of a US president is always important, especially during times of global tectonic power shifts. But the fate of Europe – regardless of the name of the next American president – depends on us Europeans and not on the voting record of Americans.

Whenever we point the finger at the US, three fingers point back at us: our digital technological weakness compared to the US and China, our inability to have a common European view of the world and the crisis regions on our doorstep and that there is a serious lack of a common foreign, security and defense policy.

In addition, there is the economic division in Northern and Southern Europe and the lack of clarity about what we actually want to achieve for the continent in the next ten years. None of this depends on the outcome of the US presidential election. We alone are responsible for whether we master the tasks or not.

Needless to say, the direction America is heading in the next four years is important to Europe and Germany. The US election is not least about whether the United States, along with Europe and other democracies such as South Korea, Japan, Australia or New Zealand, can achieve a new political, economic and military equilibrium for the world of the 21st century. Want to take a look. Whether they turn their backs on these alliances for the first time in recent history and see the world only as an arena in which the strong divide the world and everyone else must follow.

Partner or opponent

Will the US again become an important partner in solving global problems such as climate change, the proliferation of nuclear weapons technology and future challenges posed by pandemics? Or are they going back to Yalta politics, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would like, in which the greats must determine their spheres of influence and everyone else must act accordingly?

The Democratic presidential candidate, Biden, is the first to recognize alliances as the true multiplier of American power. Nevertheless, none of the current conflicts between parts of Europe or Germany on the one hand and the US on the other will go away: from Huawei and the call to disconnect China to the rejection of the North Stream 2 gas pipeline for trade disputes or defense spending.

And when it comes to Russia, many Democrats are arguing for an even faster pace, as they still believe that Moscow’s interference in the recent election campaign cost Hillary Clinton the office and made Donald Trump president. Incidentally, after the corona crisis, every US president will declare, “Our jobs first!”

The main difference between Trump and a second term would be that Biden values ​​the transatlantic alliance with Europe and Germany. Unlike Trump, Biden would not escalate every conflict, but rather rely on cooperation so that a dispute like Nord Stream 2 does not escalate into a “casus belli”.

Less Europe, more Pacific

Former US President Ronald Reagan did the same. A common line with Germany in the 1980 NATO adjustment was more important to him than the bilateral conflict over the Mannesmann pipe trade between Germany and Russia.

At the same time, there should be no illusions: even under President Biden, the US would orient itself less European and more Pacific, because the economic and political axes of power in the 21st century run through the Indo-Pacific and not the Atlantic. The long era of European centricity is over – nor is it coming back. Neither in the US nor anywhere else.

However, unlike Trump, veteran foreign politician Biden knows that bowling alone would be a dangerous game, even for the United States, given the dramatic shift of power towards Asia. Forming alliances would give Biden a strategic advantage, as Beijing and Moscow have no comparable options: China and Russia have no allies or partners, at most vassals.

Trump, the authoritarians’ preferred candidate

Therefore, a US President Biden would be a more difficult partner for authoritarian leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin or Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And that is why Trump is also the preferred candidate for all those who ultimately have the same view of the world as he does: the world as an arena in which the strongest regulate matters among themselves.

Trump also demands unconditional allegiance. Although he shuns war, he is willing to use US economic and political power to impose his will on others. Under him, the US is on its way to becoming a “mean superpower.”

So it is anything but indifferent to Europe and Germany who wins the battle for the American presidency. But the outcome of this duel does not determine our future. That depends on whether we can play a bigger role on the political world stage together.

Even a staunch transatlantic country like Biden will ask us what we are geo-politically capable of and willing to do. Either way, it will be tougher for us Europeans. So it would be good if we stopped staring at the American election like the rabbit at the snake. Instead, we just have to do our homework.