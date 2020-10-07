2020 US Election: Trump is back in the Oval Office – Pence and Harris join a TV duel – politics

Trump breaks off negotiations on a stimulus package – and promises every American citizen money

US President Donald Trump has dashed hopes for a new Corona stimulus package ahead of the US election on November 3. Trump instructed the government and his Republicans not to negotiate further aid packages with the Democrats until after the election. In return, the US president promised on Twitter that a major stimulus package would come “immediately” after his election victory.

Congressional Democrats negotiator Nancy Pelosi was unwilling to compromise the negotiations, Trump complained on Twitter. His side proposed a package worth $ 1.6 trillion. But the Democrats had pushed for 2.4 trillion, he claimed.

Pelosi condemned Trump’s announcement. He shows his “true face” and puts his political interests above those of the country. He denied much-needed help to poor children, the unemployed, and hardworking families. Moments later, the US president tweeted that he was willing to sign a bill for $ 1,200 checks for every American.

Trump’s statements about ending aid talks have dampened hopes for a further economic recovery. This had an immediate impact on oil prices, because a weak economy means less demand for oil: Wednesday morning a barrel (159 liters) of the North Sea variety Brent cost $ 41.96 – 69 cents less than the previous day. The price of a barrel of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 81 cents to $ 39.86. The leading index Dow Jones Industrial, which summarizes the price developments of the largest US equity companies, also fell as a result of the statements. (dpa)