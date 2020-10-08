US President Announcement: Trump wants to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Christmas – politics

US President Donald Trump wants to withdraw the last US soldiers left in Afghanistan before Christmas. “We should have the few remaining number of our brave men and women serving in Afghanistan at home for Christmas!” Trump wrote on Twitter (local time) on Wednesday.

In early November, the US Department of Defense announced that it would reduce the number of US soldiers in the Hindu Kush from currently 8,600 to 5,000 in November. (AFP)