2020 US election: Trump calls his infection a “blessing from God” – Pence and Harris join TV duel – Politics

Facebook bans political ads shortly after the US election

The American internet company Facebook wants to take an advertising ban against misleading information about the outcome of the American presidential election. Shortly after polling stations closed on Nov. 3, the leading online network would not be allowed to post ads for political or social issues related to the election, the California company announced on Wednesday.

Entries that prematurely declared one of the candidates the winner or that cast doubt on the counting results would be provided with references to reliable information from the media and election authorities, Facebook executives said at a news conference. It is expressly noted that “the count has not yet been completed and a winner has not yet been determined”.

Facebook manager Monika Bickert stressed that since the introduction of rules on Facebook against harassing voters, such precautions of the online network have been further tightened. Facebook and the group’s Instagram network are particularly vigilant ahead of the US presidential election on November 3. After all, “an increase in efforts to intimidate voters” can be expected in the last few days before the election, Bickert said.

Facebook will therefore remove entries calling “in military language” to go to a polling station. Messages urging people to carry weapons when voting or not to vote were banned in the past.

US President Donald Trump wants to be confirmed in office. Democratic ex-Vice President Joe Biden takes on him. In any case, Trump has repeatedly refused to accept the official election results. He warns against manipulation through the possibility of voting by mail, which this time mainly many citizens make use of because of the corona pandemic. Due to the large number of voters per post, it may take a particularly long time to determine the election winner this year.

In the 2016 US election, Facebook was massively abused for deceptive campaigns. As a result, the US company was repeatedly accused of being too lax with misleading content. In view of the upcoming presidential election, Facebook now assured that it was “better prepared than ever before”. (AFP)