Live stream TV duel: Follow the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris – politics

Tonight, another TV duel is scheduled in the American election campaign. At the lecterns: the two vice-presidential candidates, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

In the TV debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, Pence and Harris are separated from President Donald Trump by Plexiglass after the corona infection.

The duel of the vice-candidates is expected this year with particular tension. Not only did Trump and his challenger Joe Biden have a chaotic television debate last week.

Due to the old age of Trump (74 years old) and Biden (77 years old), the future vice president will probably play a special role. They would take over if the president became seriously ill or died during his tenure.