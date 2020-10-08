Video message from US president: Trump calls corona infection “God’s blessing” – and promises free drugs – politics

US President Donald Trump has promised his fellow countrymen free Covid antibody treatment, as he received it. “I call it a remedy,” Trump announced in a video on Wednesday. He wanted to enable the rapid use of the drugs with an extraordinary permit.

Last week, the US president was treated with an still experimental drug from the biotech company Regeneron. Then within 24 hours he felt “great,” Trump said enthusiastically. “I want you to get what I have – and I’ll do it for free.” There are “hundreds of thousands” of doses and they want to get them to hospitals as soon as possible. The military is responsible for distribution, Trump said. “This is called logistics.” However, it is unclear whether and how the approval process for such new drugs can be accelerated.

It was “God’s blessing” that he was sick with Covid-19, Trump said. This made him aware of antibody treatment. ‘I had heard of this drug. I said let me take this. It was my suggestion. And it was amazing how it worked, “Trump said.” And if I hadn’t noticed, we would have just looked at it in a row of other drugs.

He had been given many different drugs, but his rapid recovery was due to a drug from the American pharmaceutical company Regeneron. There are similar therapies from Eli Lilly, Trump said. “I felt good right away,” he continued. “We have Regeneron, we have a similar drug from Eli Lilly and they come out and we try to get them in an emergency.”

In addition to the drug not available to ordinary citizens, Trump also had several top doctors available around the clock. In the US, more than 211,000 people have died after being infected with the corona virus.

Experts have long suspected that antibody treatment may be an efficient way to combat Covid. However, there is little experience with it so far. Regeneron announced a test with 275 patients a few days before Trump’s treatment. The antibodies are directed against two regions of the spike protein on the surface of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Trump fell even further behind in the polls about a month before the presidential election on Nov. 3, after becoming infected. In recent nationwide surveys, challenger Joe Biden’s lead rose to 16 percent. Biden said of Trump’s video, “It is a tragedy that President Covid is treating as if it were something not to worry about, when 210,000 people have already died.” not to be afraid of the coronavirus – and also said he is feeling better than 20 years ago.

The president left his White House accommodation on Wednesday and went to work in the Oval Office. Assuming the positive test announced Thursday, Trump could still be contagious. The White House does not provide information on when the president last tested negative for the coronavirus for days on end.

Aside from his own assurances that he is doing well, there has been little information about Trump’s health since he returned from the hospital Monday night. On Wednesday, just like the day before, it was said that the president had no more symptoms.

Trump also said in his video, “China will pay a heavy price for what they have done to the world. It was China’s fault. The US president has long accused the Chinese government of not stopping the spread of the coronavirus fast enough and of being primarily responsible for the global pandemic. (dpa, Reuters)