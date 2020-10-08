Admission of refugees from Lesvos: red-red-green countries threaten Seehofer with lawsuit – politics

After the devastating fires in the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos, the SPD, the Left and the Greens in the red-red-green ruled states of Berlin, Bremen and Thuringia are increasing the pressure on Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to significantly increase the number of migrants from Greece. than previously planned. In a joint statement, the three parties argue in favor of support for the state admission programs.

They threaten Seehofer to take legal action if he refuses to accept admission into the three states. “Beyond federal admission, eligible states should no longer be delayed,” the joint statement said. “State admission programs are a sign of solidarity in action and an expression of the state of the states under Article 30 of the Basic Law.”

Signatories to the declaration include the state administrations of the Greens, the SPD and the Left Party in Berlin and Bremen, and in the Hanseatic city also the parliamentary groups of the Greens and the Left.

In Thuringia, on the other hand, the call is initially supported only by the Left Party and the Greens – both their state councils and their state parliamentary groups have signed.

From the side of the Thuringian SPD, only the name of Member of Parliament Thomas Hartung and the youth organization Jusos are under the newspaper. Hartung is the spokesman for the migration policy of his parliamentary group. He told the Tagesspiegel that he assumed the parliamentary group would still sign the document – it just hadn’t met in recent days.

In Thuringia, the SPD, a junior partner in the government coalition led by left-wing politician Bodo Ramelow, had in the past repeatedly expressed reservations about a state acceptance program on the grounds that it would jeopardize a European solution. In May she stopped an aid plan that Thuringia Justice Minister Dirk Adams (Greens) had worked out.

The joint declaration of Berlin, Bremen and Thuringia now says that the fires at Camp Moria, which left more than 12,000 people homeless, “are the latest sign of the failure of refugee and migration policies at Europe’s external borders”. Utterly inadequate hygienic conditions and a lack of medical care, overcrowding and the slow processing of asylum applications have determined the situation for years.

And further: “The protection of vulnerable groups such as children, the sick or traumatized is not guaranteed.” The parties see the three federal states as an “alliance of solidarity”; European community of values. There are admission capacities in Germany for fast and unbureaucratic family reunification.

Dispute over state admission programs

Seehofer had several times raised legal objections to state admission programs. The red-red-green representatives of the three states, on the other hand, argue that the agreement with Seehofer only served to give the federal Ministry of the Interior the opportunity to coordinate nationally.

Seehofer’s “arbitrary refusal of consent” is an “illegal interference in the individual responsibility of the federal states”, it continues: “Seehofer must give up his refusal and prevention tactics.”

The refugee helpers from Seebrücke, Sea-Watch and Equal Rights Beyond Borders welcomed the joint efforts of Berlin, Bremen and Thuringia on Thursday. A month after the fires in Moria, the situation in the camps had disappeared from the public eye, but the situation there remained unbearable, Johannes Gaevert of the pier told Tagesspiegel. “The states must continue to accept people independently and, if necessary, enforce them legally.”

The federal government is taking it up – if only hesitantly

After the fires in Camp Moria in September, the federal government has at least partially abandoned its previously very rigid position on admission to Germany. Only Wednesday, 91 refugees, including 21 sick children with their nuclear families, arrived from Greece at Hanover airport.

As announced by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, a total of 804 people, including 104 unaccompanied minors and 163 sick children, were transported by air from Greece to Germany this year. After a vote in the federal government, Seehofer decided to take over 243 sick children, including their nuclear families, from Greece.

Originally, the flight was also intended for a further 40 unaccompanied minors, whose takeover had been agreed by the federal government after the fires at Camp Moria on the island of Lesbos. However, after corona cases in their accommodation in Athens, they are in quarantine for 15 days. Registration is expected to take place at the end of October 2020.