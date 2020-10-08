TV duel Pence versus Harris: “This government has lost the right to re-election” – politics

Kamala Harris does not need a flight on Wednesday to carry out her heaviest attack of the evening. “This government has forfeited the right to re-election,” she said during the first and only debate over the vice presidential candidates in Salt Lake City, Utah. And, “The American people have witnessed the greatest failure of any government in the history of our country.”

She then lists those failures: more than 210,000 dead, seven million infected, and 30 million people in America who lost their jobs.

With this entry, the California senator, who wants to win the U.S. presidential election with Joe Biden on Nov. 3, sets the tone – in view of a president who is currently infected and quarantined and whose White House is now a corona hotspot . has already developed more than 30 infected people, this is the hit that the former prosecutor has to land.

Their opponent’s counterpart turns out as expected: Vice President Pence, who is also head of the Corona Task Force, defends the government’s actions in all areas: Had they not acted so quickly and imposed the entry ban on China, it would have been ten times have so many people died. There is no trace of self-criticism. But no one really expected that.

When asked what example Americans should take from the “superspreading event” in the rose garden, which is probably the root of most White House infections, Pence manages to make it a matter of principle. This shows how different the approach of the Republicans is from that of the opposition: the government has great faith in Americans’ ability to behave properly.

On the other hand, the Democrats only wanted to dictate how people should behave: for example, with mask required. He goes so far as to demand that the American people take credit for the great sacrifices they have made.

Trump reports via video from the White House

The calm way in which Pence recites such phrases doesn’t make them any less blatant. But it is the latest outbreak of the election campaign and elections will be held in 26 days. Even disasters like the president’s illness must be reinterpreted as successes. Pence is also known for his praises to Trump.

In Washington, the US president is ignoring the guidelines of his own experts and is even seen again in the Oval Office on Wednesday – although he was only treated in the hospital for three days and is still considered highly contagious. And he recorded on video that his illness may even have been a divine blessing. Because he has defeated the virus and now knows even better how to deal with it.

After this introduction, the rest of the 90 minutes is hardly about the virus and its consequences, which seems a bit strange given the scale of the pandemic in the United States. But those are the rules of the debate, which the two camps negotiated very carefully beforehand.

One of the issues that remained controversial to the end concerns the safeguards at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall, where the debate takes place. For a long time, the Pence warehouse had resisted the plexiglass windows that were supposed to separate the two opponents. In the end, the Harris team won. Also this time the two are two – four meters apart.

This setting alone adds to things being much more civilized than in the first TV duel between Trump and Biden on Tuesday a week ago, when the president in particular interrupted his challenger at every answer. After that, the most outspoken conclusion was that there should be no more such debates.

With the illness of the president, Covid 19, which became known on Friday evening, it initially looked like it would not come to that. In the meantime, Trump has again announced that he wants to stick to the two duels that are still on the program.

Thanks to these uncertainties in advance, the debate between the vice-candidates was described as one of the most important. Because if Trump fails, Pence would become president. And Harris is a fall-back anyway if Biden, who would be 78 years old if he won the election, couldn’t rule for the full term.

In terms of content, it touches on many of the points that distinguish a Biden / Harris government from the current one. Whether it’s climate change, taxes, health insurance or abortion, it becomes clear how much the two camps differ. However, Pence especially often shows reluctance to respond to moderator Susan Pace’s questions, preferring to bring up the topics he thinks the party base wants to hear. And the Republican also ran out of speaking time once. The moderator does little about this.

USA Today presenter Susan Page Photo: AFP / Justin Sullivan / Pool

Much remains unanswered: for example, why the death rate from Covid-19 in the US is higher than in most other countries; whether Pence, like Harris, sees climate change as “an existential threat”; whether he would welcome a complete ban on abortion in his home state of Indiana, should the Supreme Court pave the way for it with a solid Conservative majority; or that American voters deserved to know exactly how their president’s health was doing? On the last point, Pence would rather thank you for your concern about the president’s fate.

But Harris also avoids questions from time to time. For example, after her political change of opinion on the “Green New Deal” that the left wing of her party had asked for or that she had discussed a possible succession plan with Biden. She prefers to share her personal story as the first African American woman on a presidential ticket, as the first woman in many of her careers.

The debates will fundamentally change nothing

It should be noted that both participants in the discussion would rather put aside their main political points than actually discuss their positions. And both largely succeed on this evening. They also manage to stay calm and relaxed almost continuously. Harris laughs all the time – especially when Pence criticizes her. The debate training, which she followed with former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, among others, is bearing fruit.

The polls over the next few days will show the effect of this debate, which is taking place at a time when more than four million Americans have already voted. Even before the start of the presidential race, the chances that the debate would change something fundamentally were not particularly high. The 90 minutes did not change this impression much. That would especially benefit the challenger’s camp, which is at the forefront of surveys and has even expanded this lead recently.