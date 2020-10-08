Apple TV + joins ACE to fight piracy

Apple TV + has joined the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a group fighting against content piracy. According to this coalition, pirate streaming content is a growing problem. They are said to make up 80% of all piracy.

ACE was founded in 2017. Several groups are members including Amazon, Canal +, Disney, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros. The coalition is investigating pirate services and providers of material that may contribute to piracy (such as IPTV). ACE has three goals: fighting piracy, reducing piracy with interesting legal offers and protecting the digital market.

According to the Global Innovation Policy Center, piracy means a shortfall of $ 71 billion a year. The Digital Citizens Alliance reports that 23 million Americans use an IPTV service to illegally watch TV channels, movies and series for a few dollars a month.

Regarding Apple’s streaming service, all programs in all grades (even 4K) are illegally available as torrent and direct download. Incidentally, this speech also applies to Netflix and Disney +. It is therefore unlikely that the arrival at ACE will suddenly change anything in the content of Apple TV +.