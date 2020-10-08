New committee against racism: between political groups, members of parliament join forces for more diversity – politics

Her role model is nearly 50 years old and yet as active as ever: the US Congressional Black Caucus, a group of African American members of Congress who joined forces in 1971 across party lines to make their voices heard.

There has recently been a similar association in the Bundestag – the non-parliamentary “Parliamentary Group for Diversity and Anti-Racism” jointly established by members of the Union, SPD, FDP, Greens and Left Party.

The goal: to bring the fight against racism into parliament and show that the cultural diversity of the immigrant society must also be given a permanent place in the Bundestag.

And that it has already arrived there for a long time anyway: “We also want to make it clear to the outside world how diverse this parliament is”, says the Lower Saxon green MP Filiz Polat, “especially because we are there on behalf of the people who deny the extreme right are part of of this country ”.

“The attacks in Halle and Hanau and the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement have shown us that we need to close the diversity and anti-racism gap in parliament,” said SPD member Karamba Diaby, whose civilian office in Halle is already there. is. The target of an allegedly racially motivated attack. His FDP colleague Grigorios Aggelidis puts it this way: “As parliamentarians, we must lead by example and discuss the issue of diversity permanently and not just incidentally.”

In the past, there was only an informal exchange in the corridors, says left-wing MP Gökay Akbulut. But after the attacks in Hanau, Halle, Lübeck and Diaby’s office, several MPs felt the need to create a redundant level. “It’s about joining our fight against racism,” says Akbulut. The group is also considering, for example, driving together to observe the trial of the perpetrator from Halle.

In fact, Parliament is not very well positioned in terms of cultural diversity. Only eight percent of MEPs can show a migration history, have either emigrated to Germany themselves or have parents who have. In the total population, the share of people with a so-called migration background is significantly higher, namely 25 percent.

The Green MP Filiz Polat wants to make it clear to the outside world how diverse the parliament already is Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa

The parliamentary group has held two meetings so far and four more will follow by the end of the parliamentary term. For the next federal election, the informal group will become a formal parliamentary group. They want to do three things, says Polat: work together against racism, become a point of contact for NGOs and civil society in parliament, but also this: ‘We want to be critical of ourselves and ask: how diverse is the Bundestag actually organized and how should it be organized? look like a racially critical society? ? “

At the next meeting, Members of the European Parliament want to get in touch with their colleagues in the European Parliament; a similar association already exists there. “In the last few sessions, I was very moved by how seriously and objectively, but also emotionally and passionately we spoke to each other,” said Aggelidis, who sees the circle as a “driver” for all politics. The issue of anti-racism should not be thrown out in bodies like the cabinet committee on right-wing extremism. “Such debates belong at the heart of society and therefore also in parliament,” says Aggelidis.

CDU-MdB Kruse sees the C as an anti-racist mandate

Integration officer Annette Widmann-Mauz was our guest at the last meeting. Akbulut said she said she needed scientific studies on racism in the police force. “This is the only way we can do something about solidified structures within the security authorities.” There was no agreement on the subject in the group. “But Ms Widmann-Mauz is also clear that something needs to change on this point,” Akbulut said.

Aggelidis’ personal motivation for joining the group is her own experience with racism. It is frightening that young people today still experience the same discrimination as what he did as a young man, the 55-year-old says. “It is a core task of politics to change this, so that young people will not experience the same thing in twenty years’ time.”

Rüdiger Kruse is not familiar with the experience as a victim. The Hamburg-based CDU member of parliament has had experiences that have not left him indifferent: when five black men stand together in the Sternschanzenpark, which is in his constituency, “everyone has the image of the drug dealer in their head. They could also have agreed to play football ”, says Kruse. “Of course everyone says of herself that he is not a sexist, she is not a racist. But we all have these stereotypes and die-cut biases in our heads. “

Why is it good for Parliament to be critical of itself first? He outlines the attitude of his Union colleagues as follows: “You can do it, but do we really need it?” But when you spoke to them, most of them realized that they essentially themselves knew what’s wrong in society when it comes to equality: “When you enter a restaurant, black-skinned people rarely sit at the tables, but rather they are in the utility room. “

Kruse says that here, too, the union should understand the C in the two party names as a mandate: “Because the way it is, it’s not right yet.”

AfD “clearly has no interest in diversity”

According to left-wing MP Akbulut, the parliamentary circle should also be the point of contact for those in the Bundestag who themselves experience racist attacks. “That happens again and again, whether it is with MPs, employees or the transport service.” She finds it unacceptable that AfD group leader Alice Weidel slanders ‘headscarf girls’ in the plenum, while there are many women in headscarves in the cleaning service cleaning the Bundestag.

The left-wing MP Gökay Akbulut also wants to make the working group a point of contact for those in the Bundestag who … Photo: Christophe Gateau / dpa

Diaby hopes that the members of the group, who come from a variety of domains – from health to education policy – will bring the results of the internal discussions to their groups. They want to find what connects the parties, says Aggelidis. Diaby calls the circle a “very colorful couple”. Only the AfD was not asked. “We continue to hear derogatory and hurtful speeches from the AfD,” said Diaby. “Clearly they have no interest in social diversity.” Aggelidis says, “They don’t suit us.” CDU colleague Kruse formulated the reason for incompatibility as follows: “The AfD is the only one who is consciously and deliberately racist.”