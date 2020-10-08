Blood Oxygen: Apple Watch 6 does not require an agreement

The Blood Oxygen application, which is included in the Apple Watch Series 6, did not require special approval from health organizations. Conversely, Apple had to get the green light to be able to offer the electrocardiogram (EKG) on its watch. The Verge states that Apple has taken steps not to wait for a deal.

The EKG is presented as a medical feature. Apple therefore needs to create an entire file of health organizations in order to obtain authorization. With Blood Oxygen, Apple doesn’t say anything special about health. In reality it is the other way around.

On its website, Apple states that blood oxygenation measurements “are not intended for medical use.” The manufacturer states that they are used “only to monitor your shape and well-being”. And with this presentation, Apple manages to offer Blood Oxygen without permission.

The function of the new Apple Watch does not give any indication of the oxygen content of the blood and does not send an alarm if a lower than normal blood oxygen content is detected. If suggested it would be considered a medical trait.

The measurement of the oxygenation rate in the blood is thus available in more than 100 countries. Conversely, the EKG gradually becomes available over time. In France, we had to wait for watchOS 5.2 in March 2019.