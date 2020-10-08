The poll shows that Facebook data helped engage voters

The UK data watchdog has just sent a letter to the UK Parliament to publish its final report on a large-scale investigation into the famous Cambridge Analytica affair. The results are clear: aggregated datasets from Facebook were used to make predictions about voters in order to deliver the right ads.

Indeed, the ultimate goal of Cambridge Analytica was voter alignment

We recently learned from Channel 4 News that, thanks to the work of researchers at Cambridge Analytica and the data pulled from Facebook, Trump was able to target black American voters to dissuade them from voting. Today the results of the data collection in the UK leave no doubt. After a raid on the company’s offices in 2018, investigators were able to collect 42 laptops, 700 TB of data, 31 servers and more than 300,000 documents in order to analyze in detail how this scandal worked.

In the same category

The Trump post claiming the Covid-19 virus is less deadly than the flu has been deleted

Cambridge Analytica has therefore illegally collected the data of several million Facebook users. By reconstructing the chronology of events, the watchdog was able to obtain evidence of what was likely to happen. Dr. Aleksandr Kogan seem very clear and there is no longer any doubt: the aim was to target American voters with appropriate advertising.

Sociological and commercial data were crossed to define profiles

According to the Information Commissioner’s Office, Cambridge Analytica researchers have apparently attempted to aggregate data sets from multiple sources to make predictions about personal data for policy purposes. The data was collected by large commercial data brokers such as Acxiom, Experian or Infogroup. In detail, the data collected concerned the frequency of votes, the likely “republican” or “democratic” character, the coherence of the votes and an assessment of the personality traits of the profile.

While Facebook employees started the alert back in 2015, this new survey confirms that scores have identified groups of similar people who could potentially be targeted by ads related to political campaigns. This is exactly how events developed. Targeted advertising was the ultimate goal of data collection. These revelations about this longstanding scandal show again the systemic weaknesses in our democratic systems.