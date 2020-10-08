US runners-up TV duel: America is still here! – Politics

Today, the first Republicans in Washington are telling journalists that they no longer believe they can win the election. As a result, the question arises more and more: how much was broken – and how quickly could the country recover what Trump destroyed? The TV duel of the vice presidency candidates can be seen as an optimistic answer to this question: America is still here – America of the pre-Trump era.

To follow the game in German times took significantly more coffee than it did about a week ago, when Donald Trump provided the country with a roaring show. That’s actually the best news. It was calm, businesslike, and even a little boring at times. Most exciting to many twitterers was a black dot on Mike Pence’s otherwise flawless white chevellure, probably a bow tie. In short: it was normal and good. There are three points to consider:

1. They still exist, the actual questions. Even after three years of Trump, not everything has been settled in a post-factual mendacious sauce. There was actually such a thing as a substantive dispute, such as who was in favor of Trump’s tax reform or whether relying on natural gas and shale gas is enough to save CO2 and stop climate change – both of which acknowledged that it was climate change.

Not that the candidates were not telling the truth or making false quotes in each other’s mouth. However, truly populist moments were limited. On one occasion, Pence argues that Trump did not refuse to condemn right-wing extremists – that’s just “selective media coverage”; at one point he calls the famous “establishment” at the very end. That’s pretty good for 2020.

2. They still exist, the classic ideological differences between Democrats and Republicans – apart from questions of identity and culture warfare. The classic dividing line between ‘more state’ and ‘more freedom’ emerged in various places, for example when it came to the question of how strongly one can impose rules in the pandemic or allow citizens to take independent decisions. These questions arose without being accompanied by conspiracy theoretical whispers about the “deep state” or dystopia of anarchy. You can say that the argument was left open.

In the climate debate you could also see the almost classic struggle between conservatives and progressives about how fast and how radical the change should be. Contrary to one of the Democratic debates, Harris only mentions her skin color once – and mostly speaks of herself as a prosecutor. Pence, in turn, congratulates her on the “historic nature of her nomination” – as the first woman and first black woman to run for vice president.

3. They still exist, the professionals. Both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence were well prepared. They knew the facts and could recall them. They knew the other team’s weaknesses and applied them precisely, not putting themselves too much in the foreground, but compensating for the weaknesses of their presidential candidates.

Harris began attacking Trump’s coronavirus balance sheet, denouncing the president’s risky foreign policy maneuvers such as the assassination of Iranian military Qasem Soleimani, and highlighting his disdain for low-income Americans.

Pence showed empathy for the victims of the coronavirus crisis and police brutality (which Trump never managed) Harris got hold of when asked if the Democrats would expand the Constitutional Court to offset the conservative preponderance created by Trump’s occupations (she had no answer) and portrayed Biden as too weak against China.All reasonably expected – a perfect political duel tango. Flash polls of viewers see Harris as the winner.

So it was mainly the courtesy that won. As for the candidates, they both showed many strengths and some weaknesses. Harris dosed her charisma, which made it seem calmer and more presidential, but also didn’t let the boring penny go completely. However, with his solid and sometimes skillful looks, Pence is unlikely to make up so much ground to change Trump’s disastrous situation in the election campaign or even offset the damage caused by the first game.