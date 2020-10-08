App Store Connect App can be integrated into TestFlight

Apple is offering an update to its App Store Connect application, which is available on iPhone and iPad. This is the opportunity to find some news. The first thing you notice is the new symbol. It still has a few more forms.

The update also offers the ability to configure internal beta tests in Apple’s TestFlight service. It will be possible to add up to 100 members of your team to test the builds of your application in beta.

Apple also states that you can change the testing details of beta builds, view the activity and status of builds, and force them to expire. Another option is to answer the mandatory questions about export compliance. Finally, an option allows developers to remove internal testers.

With App Store Connect, developers can manage their applications available in the App Store directly from their iPhone or iPad. You can view the status of your applications, manage internal beta tests in TestFlight, and monitor application performance and revenue.

App Store Connect is available free of charge from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Otherwise, the web version is available at appstoreconnect.apple.com.