new fundraising campaign for the French manufacturer of new generation MicroLED screens

A new FrenchTech player just completed a major fundraiser. After Mirakl ($ 300 million) and Exotec (€ 90 million), Aledia has just raised € 80 million, the first tranche of a € 120 million search for funding. The D series ended in particular thanks to the contribution made by Bpifrance through its SPI fund (60 of the 80 million euros). SPI is the fund managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the state under the Future Investment Program (PIA). The remaining investors are long-term Aledia partners, including Intel Capital, Braemar Energy Ventures, Demeter Investment Manager, Ecotechnologies, Ingka Investments, Sofinnova Ventures, Supernova Invest, TEL (Tokyo Electron) and Valeo.

Aledia uses microelectronic processes to manufacture its new generation of MicroLEDs

The SPI fund manager Magali Joëssel deciphered: “We are pleased to support Aledia and to position ourselves on this exciting project, which corresponds to the DNA of the SPI fund: The screen industry is a huge strategic market of the future, in which Aledia, a French one Actor, with the ambition to become a leader, with an investment of 150 million euros over five years and a strategic roadmap for nearly 500 employees, the establishment of Aledia in the Grenoble region demonstrates the desire to build a world-class industrial location. “”

The French startup based in Grenoble develops and manufactures microLED screens and components with new generation technology. A technology that is used in the Apple Watch, for example. The company comes from CEA-Leti (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique), the French institute for research and development in microelectronics, and was founded in 2012. It relies on its technology to produce LED chips for new generation screens, to power all types of peripheral devices: tablets, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, augmented reality glasses and of course televisions.

In the same category

Excluded: Slack reveals improvements due to teleworking

The technology is based on 3D nanocrystals that take over loan processes from the microelectronics industry and are therefore very different from conventional 2D LEDs.

“The proprietary 3D microLED technology uses GaN nanowires on large area silicon, which emit light and can be used to create high-tech displays that perform better than current LCD and OLED technologies at competitive prices . ”As Aledia explains in the press release published on the occasion of the new fundraising campaign.

The French startup should therefore play an important role in the technological transformation of screens in the coming months.

“In a world where mobile computing has become indispensable, the need has never been greater than high-resolution, low-power displays that can be read in all environments – indoors and outdoors. Aledia’s nanowire MicroLEDs are a key technology for this new generation of consumer mobile devices, ”said Marshall Smith, director of materials management at Intel Capital, one of the historic investors.

A Frenchman as the future main actor in the technological revolution of our screens

In order to support the coming wave of growth, Aledia announced the establishment of its future LED production site in Champagnier near Grenoble at the beginning of September. An investment of 140 million euros that will have a decisive impact on the catchment area and will create 500 jobs in the coming years.

“In Grenoble we had the best proposal in terms of costs and deadlines. Investing is always a game of chance, we had a lot of support here, whereas in Asia we would not have all these supporters behind us! Delighted Aliedia CEO Giorgio Anania.

The startup should quickly make a name for itself that should take on a colossal scale. Indeed, the display market is valued at $ 120 billion. We are therefore at the beginning of a technological transition phase that should revolutionize future screens.

“The display market, which is worth $ 120 billion a year, will see a major turning point as microLED technology will gradually replace traditional LCD and OLED technologies. Not only are these new screens more energy efficient and brighter than current alternatives, but they also offer better colors and a faster refresh rate. They are offered at a competitive price, ”explains Giorgio Anania.

Aledia’s technology that enables it to manufacture its revolutionary light emitting diodes (LEDs) is protected by a battery owned by 197 patent families. This makes Aledia the leading French startup for patents pending in France.

The manufacturer currently employs 125 people. Aledia had already made two rounds of the table. In 2015, 28 million euros were raised, followed by 30 million euros in 2018. With this new financing, the French company wants to establish itself as the market leader.

“It is certain that there is considerable competition in this market. This investment will enable us to significantly accelerate our development and build first class production capacities, ”concludes Alia CEO Giorio Anania