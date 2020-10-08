Instagram turns 10 and takes a stand against bullying

Instagram appeared 10 years ago thanks to Kevin Systrom and Michel Mike Krieger before it was bought by giant Facebook two years later. The Polaroid logo app was released in the App Store on October 6, 2010, a few months after the iPhone 4 was released. To celebrate the first decade of its existence, several new features have been introduced, including strong anti-harassment measures.

One of the most recent social networks, Instagram, says it takes cyberstalking very seriously. Therefore, it wants to extend its warnings to all users as much as possible. Anyone who posts a malicious comment on someone else’s post will receive a notification of the correct social codes to use and be asked to reconsider what they have just written. In addition, if it is repeated, the user will receive a warning about the lockout. In addition, the American giant is currently testing a new feature that will systematically prevent the publication of a malicious comment.

In the same category

Cambridge Analytica: Research Shows Facebook Data Has Success in Targeting Voters

Instagram is back with a new story map. This card is in the archive of your stories. With this feature, you can remember the exact location of each of your photos and thus recall your best memories from the past three years. This novelty will remain private, but you can still share it with loved ones.

During the month of October, you will have the chance to see the famous Polaroid logo that appeared on your home screen a few years ago. If that doesn’t suit you, there are 12 other icon options to choose from, including a rainbow. Another function allows you to change the background color of the application. To get any of these icons, all you need to do is go to the Settings section of the app and scroll up. You will then see the series of icons that will bring you back to the “App Icon” section and you can choose your favorite. However, it currently only works on the iPhone.

Currently, Instagram is not just a platform for users to post their photos, but ten years later it has become a hub for all kinds of discovery. Whether it’s travel ideas, new clothing trends, or the roundup of a movie that has just been released, Instagram has reinvented itself. Indeed, in France in 2018, the ‘Shopping’ tab was launched, which allows you to buy clothes or accessories from a brand in the application. “This is an additional opportunity for brands and content creators to present a product in more detail, in an even more inspiring and immersive way for members of their community,” the social network explains on its official blog. IGTV’s shopping function has been available worldwide since October 5, 2020 and will soon be available on Reels.