Mario Kart Tour: An Anniversary Tour for the Game’s First Anniversary (Trailer)

Mario Kart Tour landed in the App Store and Play Store in September 2019 (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad). In order to properly celebrate this first anniversary, the Kyoto company is therefore starting the anniversary tour. The festival program includes new karts, new drivers and race tracks, a kind of “gold” mode and other small bonuses in the corners. Well, one could dream of an end to the microtransactions that are strewn across all levels of the title, or the end of a totally “broken” gold pass, but Nintendo doesn’t seem to want to dry up its treasury. However, a driver or a free kart would not have been a luxury. The anniversary tour is active until October 21. Nintendo gifts never last long.