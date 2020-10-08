Controversial form of electromobility: Free travel for subsidized plug-in hybrids – the economy

Plug-in hybrids, which have an internal combustion engine and an electric motor under the hood, are rarely driven purely electrically in real operation, as studies suggest. Environmental associations therefore consider government funding to stimulate electromobility to be pointless. On the other hand, the automotive industry benefits, as PHEVs have low CO2 emissions on paper and are particularly popular as mid-range and high-end company cars. However, company cars with plug-in hybrid drives in particular generate only 18 percent of their driving power electrically, as an empirical study by the Fraunhofer Institute and ICCT recently showed. In the private sector, the share is higher by 43 percent.

In its stimulus package, which was drawn up in early June, the federal government doubled the state’s share of purchase premiums for clean e-cars (up to 6,000 euros) and PHEV (up to 4,500 euros). The question remained whether PHEV should continue to be funded in the future. Instead, the coalition committee instructed the NPM to discuss “the issue of the optimized degree of use of electric propulsion in plug-in hybrid vehicles.” The NPM then set up a 16-member “working group”, in which representatives of industry, environmental associations, municipalities, trade unions and external experts were represented. The NPM Steering Committee, chaired by Henning Kagermann, is expected to adopt the report this Thursday.

According to information from Tagesspiegel Background, it mainly describes the status quo on 40 pages; specific recommendations for measures – such as adjusting the financing of the use of PHEV in real operation – are not given. The purpose of the report is that PHEVs are considered “clean e-mobility accelerators” and that this technology has the “potential” to significantly reduce CO2 emissions from road traffic. Current PHEV models also refer to a higher electrical range of up to 100 kilometers. According to the report, plug-in hybrids support the transformation of the automotive value chain from an internal combustion engine to an electric motor.

Dispute over incentives and sanctions

Members of the working group questioned what incentives or sanctions should be used to get PHEV drivers to drive and charge vehicles electrically on a regular basis. There was also no consensus on how and since when this use should be technically recorded and monitored.

The sector advocates the expansion (and further financing) of private charging infrastructure in the context of the reform of the Home Ownership Act. It also recommends that fleet operators provide PHEV users with a charging card in addition to the fuel card. “Intelligent and situation-specific driver information on fuel consumption and charging options” is also useful. Some manufacturers have programmed their navigation software accordingly. For example, BMW controls its PHEV vehicles by automatically switching to electric mode when it enters the ecological zone. However, this function can be switched off by the driver.

Environmental associations propose that the purchase premium (EUR 6 750 to EUR 40 000 net list price of the basic model, EUR 5 625, EUR 40 000 to 65 000) be paid only in part (50 to 80 per cent) and the remainder only if – for example during a TÜV inspection – There is evidence that the vehicle was predominantly electrically powered. Reduced taxation of PHEV company cars (0.5 percent instead of one percent of the gross list price) should be rejected, especially in the segment where there is almost no electric drive. They also promote different sizing of PHEV drives: Instead of combining a large combustion engine with a small electric drive, which only serves as a “booster” for the petrol engine, an inverse ratio makes sense. As a range extender, a small internal combustion engine should support the electronic machine over longer distances only by charging the battery.

When does monitoring start?

According to reports, the main controversy of the NPM working group was the monitoring of real consumption. From next year, the software of all new cars will have to anonymously report the actual values ​​of electricity and petrol consumption to the EU using OBFCM (On Board Fuel Consumption Metering). The industry believes that only enough data will be available for monitoring from 2023 – two years after the end of government funding in Germany – and only then will it be possible to analyze the behavior of PHEV electric charging. Before that, OBFCM is not equipped with enough vehicles. Environmental associations want to start the analysis as early as 2021 and refer to empirical studies that are already possible today.

The outcome of the NPM report is of great importance to German carmakers for several reasons. A reduction in funding would prevent the sale of the bestseller plug-in hybrid. However, they are the middle, upper and luxury PHEV classes with a high margin, with which the premium manufacturers Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche trade well. In addition, the arithmetically low PHEV consumption helps to improve the CO2 balance of new car fleets and to avoid EU fines.

German carmakers currently offer 48 different PHEV models (and 24 purely battery electric vehicles). No disk type shows a higher rate of increase in new registrations. According to the Federal Office for Motor Transport, 17,095 PHEVs were registered in August – 448 percent more than in the same month last year.