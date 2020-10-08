AirPods Studio: The presentation is imminent

The new generation of leaks is on site! In recent months, John Prosser, Ice Universe, or even LovetoDream have largely supplanted Ming Chi Kuo in terms of buzz and amount of rumors. Not a day goes by when the trio pulls a new leak. A few hours ago John Prosser quietly announced that the AirPods Studio could be the “One more Thing” of Apple’s next keynote: “The mass production of AirPods Studio is not over yet. before October 20th. I think they could announce them at the October 13th event and deliver them later this month. “

Interesting note on AirPods Studio from one source:

“The mass production of AirPods Studio won’t finish until October 20th.

I suppose they could announce them at the October 13th event and send them out later this month or early next month. “

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 7, 2020

However, John Prosser admits that he is not entirely sure when the announcement will be made. The AirPods Studio could also be featured during a keynote scheduled for November. Keep in mind that the AirPods Studio is the high-end version of the current AirPods and could be in the form of a traditional audio headset with built-in active noise cancellation. In either case, the Prosser leak reflects the exclusion of third-party headphones from Apple Stores.