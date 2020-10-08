According to Facebook, Apple is harming the compensation through targeted advertising

David Fisher is Facebook’s chief revenue officer. As reported by CNBC, the changes Apple is planning will block Facebook and others in the ad targeting process. An element that the company had already proposed last August and that causes an update to iOS 14 that is too harmful because it respects privacy.

A change in Apple IDs will follow

Originally, the novelty should be included in iOS 14, it was finally postponed to 2021, as reported by Apple. This is to “give developers time to make the necessary changes”. By changing the Apple ID for advertisers, iPhone owners can ultimately decide whether or not to block tracking of opening an application.

Apple envisioned these developments as a means of safeguarding and respecting user privacy. These terms of confidentiality have even become a selling point for the brand’s smartphones. And these changes don’t happen again and again as more and more consumers ask questions about managing their privacy online. For example, this has been the case with Facebook since the scandals, including Cambridge Analytica.

This “agony and worry” Facebook

“The business model that we not only support at Facebook, but also so many other companies, deserves to be preserved. This model makes content available for free, we make it work through advertising, ”said David Fisher, Facebook Revenue Boss. According to him, the changes Apple made are too radical and should harm both developers and businesses.

Given Apple’s projects, Facebook would have planned to defend itself, according to Fisher. That is before saying, “There are different business models. Apple sells luxury hardware or subscription services that are primarily aimed at consumers. That’s fine, but I don’t think it’s appropriate then to determine how other models should be used. “In short, Facebook is far from Apple taking over the running of its business.