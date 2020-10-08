RKI reports more than 4,000 new infections: Spahn calls pandemic “character test for our society” – politics

Given the sky-high number of coronavirus infections in Germany, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, have urged Germans to adhere to the existing corona rules and recommendations.

“The number of infections is increasing alarmingly,” says Spahn (CDU) in Berlin. “This pandemic is also a test of character for our society. I want us to succeed, ”Spahn said at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday.

Every time tools like the “AHA rules” about distance, hygiene and everyday masks are adhered to, society makes a point against the coronavirus, Spahn said. “If 80 million participate, the chance of the virus decreases drastically.” At the same time, Spahn and Wieler warned against panic. The situation is still manageable. Fortunately, the number of serious cases that should be treated in intensive care is still manageable, Spahn said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the number of intensive care patients across Germany was 487, an increase of 17 compared to the reading. 239 of these patients currently require ventilation. In the morning, the RKI announced that the number of new infections with the corona virus in Germany had risen by more than 4,000 within one day. Health authorities reported 4058 new infections.

That is about 1200 more than on Wednesday, when 2828 new infections were reported, a new high since April. A value higher than the currently reported value was last reached in the first week of April. The daily record is more than 6,554 new infections on April 2.

According to the RKI, since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 310,144 people in Germany have been shown to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data October 8, noon). According to the RKI, the number of deaths related to infection is 9578. That is 16 more than the day before. The RKI estimates that about 269,600 people have survived the infection.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun spoke of the start of a second wave of infections in view of the significantly increased number of infections. In some large cities you not only see that the incidence of 50 is exceeded, “but we also see that the numbers are increasing very, very quickly”, he says in the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart”.

“That means that tracking contacts with health authorities may no longer work in some places, and that’s the classic beginning of a second wave.” If the numbers continue to rise rapidly, “we will lose control of infection rates and can only be stopped by very drastic measures.”

Spahn said it was important to keep the numbers from rising exponentially again and that there would come a point “when we lose control”. But: “We are not there yet.” But there is sometimes a “carefree” in Berlin “ignorant behavior” of people, which is why he welcomes the new measures of the Berlin Senate.

“We should not gamble what we have achieved.” Currently, it is mainly younger people who are infected – but not alone. The young, in particular, often considered themselves inviolable. “But they are not,” stressed Spahn. RKI boss Wieler said: “The current situation worries me very much.” How the situation in Germany will develop in the coming weeks is not known.

“We may see more than 10,000 new cases per day. It is possible that the virus is spreading uncontrollably. He hoped the infections would be kept at a controllable level, Wieler said. “Our goal is to allow as few infections as possible.” Only then will the health system not become overburdened and only then can many serious cases and deaths be prevented.

According to the RKI boss, Germany has come through the crisis well because of the protective measures. “Not many people got sick and died because we took measures together and followed them up.” The hygiene and distance rules can prevent a large part of the infections.

The virus naturally spreads wherever people congregate. More elderly people are also becoming ill and there are first outbreaks in nursing homes. “As more older people become infected again, we will see more serious cases and deaths over time.”

Spahn said that to keep development under control, it is a matter of finding the right balance of trust due to the crisis that has been well overcome so far, but also of vigilance and mindfulness. It still depends on distance, hygiene rules and masks – now in the cold season supplemented with ventilation and the widest possible use of the Corona warning app.

Wieler added that in the coming fall and winter months it was also a matter of avoiding the “three G’s”: closed rooms, groups and crowds as well as conversations in a lively atmosphere and close contact with each other. Masks are also useful outdoors when the distance cannot be maintained.

As Spahn further explained, there is now more knowledge and tools for the fight against the virus. The spread of the corona virus mainly takes place in closed rooms. Contrary to what was suspected in March, there are no major transmissions when shopping, on public transport, or at the hairdresser’s. In contrast, the risk in schools and day care centers is also lower.

Instead, it turns out that most infections are found at parties, major events or religious events. Maybe there were one or two or three in the room who didn’t know they had the virus and were spreading it. “Should the wedding party with 200 or 300 guests take place in the middle of this pandemic of the century? I can ask myself that as an organizer, as an invitee, and I can ask myself as an invitee, ”said Spahn.

The Minister of Health and the RKI boss emphasized that not only the number of new infections registered daily determines the overall picture of the development in Germany. Wieler said the focus is on a large number of figures, including that of the severe course of the disease or the occupation of intensive care units. “I would appreciate it if the complexity of this pandemic were raised more often,” said Wieler.

Spahn expressed his understanding of the special requirements for domestic holiday travel in Germany from areas with a high number of infections. The CDU politician said that a framework that was as uniform as possible for the countries was important. This can therefore be designed differently, depending on the infection process. In general, he can understand that countries with a low number of infections are concerned about virus contamination.

However, it is crucial to quickly contain outbreaks in affected communities. This is “the much better option” than banning accommodation afterwards. Regarding those responsible, he said, “Our greatest asset in the pandemic is the public’s acceptance of what we are doing.”

Most of the countries decided on Wednesday that travelers from areas with very high rates of infections should only be received if they have a negative corona test that is not older than 48 hours. For travelers from areas with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, this should apply within seven days. However, some countries have made different statements about the decision.

Infectiologist Susanne Herold also appealed to all citizens at the press conference: many would think that only the elderly and infirm were affected. But the risk of serious disease progression increases from the age of 60, even in healthy and sporty people. It can “affect us all”. Herold, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Giessen University Hospital, said: “This is a serious disease.”

However, since March, medicine has learned a lot in the treatment of Covid-19. The course of the disease can be better assessed. It is clear that Sars-CoV-2 affects many blood vessels, not just those of the lungs. She explained that 19 Covid patients in Germany would also be treated with two of the drugs used by US President Donald Trump.

It is remdesivir, which inhibits a pathogen enzyme needed to spread the virus. A cortisone preparation, also used by Trump, is used that can relieve pronounced inflammation. Both drugs have become the standard of therapy in Germany.

An experimental antibody cocktail from biotechnology company Regeneron, currently used by Trump, is not used to prevent the virus from entering the cell. Considerable efforts have been made to bring this unapproved agent into clinical trials.

Despite advances in therapies, she warned of a “new wave of critically ill patients” needing intensive care. The increase in the admission of patients with Covid-19, which can already be observed, is associated with a high degree of organizational effort.

Patients with other diseases could therefore no longer be treated. It shouldn’t come to that. Andreas Gassen, CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers (KBV), emphasized, however, that there are currently 8,500 beds available for intensive care patients. That is more than the total capacity of Italy and Spain. There is also an emergency reserve of about 12,000 beds that can be used.