How to limit fake reviews online

Reviews purchased and modified online are a big deal. Prices for one Amazon review range from 15 to 30 euros. Review providers for the German Amazon market can reach six to seven-digit annual sales. This is shown by the results of an extensive industry study by the Federal Cartel Office on user reviews on the Internet. The cartel office launched an investigation in May 2019 and conducted a survey on 60 large Internet portals that display user reviews from 16 industries, as well as many other market participants.

Some providers prohibit counterfeiting

“User reviews are a very important help in making online purchases,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Office. Unfortunately, so-called false evaluations are also a widespread phenomenon. Of the 60 interviewed portals Amazon, Holidaycheck, Jameda and Mobile.de, have been actively banning the provision of warnings and litigation reviews for years. In many cases, they have also been successful.

However, some providers would like more options and point out that, given the current legal situation in Germany, it is difficult to limit inauthentic assessments in the long run. In this country in particular, it is not possible to prosecute valuation agents, as is possible in Italy or the United Kingdom. “Classifying it as a prosecutable crime would give us the opportunity to act more directly and even more intensively against fraudsters and make it easier for us to stop them,” says Georg Ziegler, who is responsible for content and community at Holidaycheck. He hopes that the current debate will contribute to this.

Counterfeiters are organized at WhatsApp & Co.

According to the Cartel Office, however, the mediation of evaluation has been increasingly pushed underground in recent years. The business is organized anonymously through groups on social networks such as Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp. On Facebook alone, the Cartel Office took a closer look at 16 selected groups, such as “Amazon Produktester Germany / DE”, each with an average of 6,300 members and approximately 60 new messages each day.

The Bundeskartellamt therefore asked online portals and search engines to do more against so-called fake reviews on their sites. Most portals have so far used only word filters or have relied on subsequent reports of suspicious reviews, criticizing the competition’s watchdog. “Many portals check submitted reviews automatically or manually for offensive or irrelevant terms, advertising, or potential privacy violations. However, the verification of authenticity or the presence of hidden product tests is usually not performed at all, or only briefly, “the report states.

Identify counterfeits using data analysis

Portals should increasingly use automated data analysis capabilities to identify false reviews. Analysis of rating metadata (time, location, device) and a combination of information (comparison of all user reviews, comparison of all product ratings) could reveal suspicious patterns. Individual providers also proceeded in this way using machine learning methods. Some of the detected suspicious cases would then be manually checked.

Portals should be more responsible for identifying and removing unauthenticated ratings on their sites, the cartel office requires. It is based on the changes to the EU Unfair Commercial Practices Directive that are currently being implemented in national law and are moving in this direction.

The Cartel Office itself has little opportunity to take action against these practices. The Bundeskartellamt cannot bring proceedings against companies suspected of infringing consumer law. Unlike antitrust law, this body has no corresponding powers in the field of consumer protection. Consumer protection organizations, on the other hand, could bring actions against portals that systematically do too little against false reviews. “If the omissions are not made public and the result is corresponding damage to the portal’s image, many portals clearly have no incentive to invest much in detecting inauthentic reviews,” the report said.

In addition to restrictive measures, cartel watchdogs also advocate incentives and legal options to increase the number of ratings. Most consumers pay attention to reviews and usually decide whether the offer has many good reviews when making a purchase decision. But very few of them are willing to write some.

Allow paid reviews?

The obvious solution for balancing supply and demand is to “enable the payment of reviews”. This is permissible under consumer law, provided that the assessment is not manipulated and that appropriate labeling is carried out.

Special emphasis is placed on the use of free product tests. Reviews based on product tests could be flagged and thus removed from illegality. “Until now, attempts to reduce the ratings of covert product tests have almost always gone in a direction that should be adequately avoided,” the cartel watch dogs write. A sensible alternative, or at least complementary to these measures, would be to allow reviews clearly marked as product tests on the portal. In doing so, it must be ensured that the provider, as a client of product tests, cannot influence the content of the evaluation, but may only carry out formal specifications, such as length.

With Vine, Amazon has long offered an official product testing program. However, vendors criticize the cost of participation. The cartel office also criticizes the fact that tests of the products of other rating brokers operating on the market are excluded from Amazon.