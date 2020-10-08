Office for the Protection of the Constitution Observes Propaganda: Russian Media Spreads Disinformation About Corona in Germany – Politics

In the aftermath of the corona pandemic, German counterintelligence is discovering increasingly hostile activities. For example, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) noted “that Russian media has spread disinformation and propaganda about the Corona situation in Germany on their German-language channels,” said BfV president Thomas Haldenwang in an interview with the weekly newspaper. Die Zeit “, according to a prior notice. starting Thursday.

Foreign secret services have also taken technical “preparatory actions” for cyber attacks on the pharmaceutical sector. “We have to deal with significantly more services that are using or trying to influence Germany espionage,” said Haldenwang. The opposing intelligence services have also become “more robust in their methods: they also use force to achieve their goals.”

In some cases there is no longer an attempt to conceal who is behind an attack, according to the BfV boss: “It seems much more to show clearly who the perpetrator was – the attacks should apparently also have a deterrent effect. . “

The office is also seeing an increase in industrial espionage, Haldenwang said. Classic opponents like Russia, China and Iran are still active in Germany, “but new players have also joined”. These are “mainly states that plan new developments and do not have the necessary research capacities”. (AFP)