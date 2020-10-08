Apple Music: The number of subscribers rose sharply in the second quarter of 2020

If we are to believe the latest numbers from Counterpoint, Apple Music made significant strides in the second quarter of 2020. The music streaming service would have gained 21% additional paid subscribers over a year and achieved a 21% market share (in parts of paid subscriptions)! Spotify remains at the top (34% of paid subscriptions), but the growth of Apple Music, Amazon Music (15% of Pdm) and Tencent Music (12% of Pdm) marks the end of Spotify’s ultra-dominance of the market. Spotify’s three chasers rank no less than 48% of Pdm! Total industry revenue for the period was $ 6.7 billion.

Spotify has also suffered with active users (paid AND free subscriptions): Tencent Music now dominates the overall usage share thanks to the huge Chinese market (26% of users). Spotify is way behind with 12% of users, followed by YouTube Music (10% of active users). This impressive data has yet to be qualified: the sector’s revenues actually fell by 2% over the period analyzed.