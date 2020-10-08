The president and Corona dominate the media: US scandals that went down because of Trump politics

This text comes from the 33rd edition of the Tagesspiegel’s American newsletter “Twenty / Twenty”, in which we report on the American election campaign. Click here for the free plan.

The American public has been breathless since Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus. Almost everything in recent days revolves around the president and the virus – some things that would have occupied the nation in quiet times are being lost. Let’s call it the missed scandals. Here is a small selection:

The first lady complains about Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump is struggling right now. Explosive recordings from 2018 first appeared, then she became infected with the corona virus. In the interview, she complains that she is held partly responsible by some media for her husband’s immigration policy. Including the separation of children from their parents on the border with Mexico. “They say I look like him, that I don’t do enough in my job,” you hear Melania Trump say. “I work really hard with the Christmas stuff, but who doesn’t care about the Christmas stuff and the decorations?” Disdain for Christmas from the mouth of a Republican first lady? Conservatives usually accuse Democrats of that. They are said to have waged a “war on Christmas” by denigrating the traditional Christmas greetings out of false generosity towards non-Christians.

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tried to cover up intimidation

The friend of Trump’s son Donald Junior and former Fox News presenter Kimberley Guilfoyle drew attention with a very loud speech at the Republican convention. Details now emerged as to why she had to leave Fox News in 2018. This is what “The New Yorker” discovered. Her former assistant had complained to Fox in a 42-page letter that Guilfoyle had sexually assaulted her, walked around naked in front of her, and confronted her with all kinds of insecurities about her sex life. Guilfoyle then tried to cover up the case, and Fox paid her assistant $ 4 million in connection with it so it wouldn’t lead to a lawsuit.

Sexting scandal in the Senate election campaign

The race for the Senate is exciting and exciting. If the Democrats are to gain a majority in the chamber in the fall, they must win several currently Republican seats. For example, things get tight in North Carolina. For the promising Democrat Cal Cunningham, a sexing scandal is particularly difficult at the moment. The married father of two sent an intimate murmur of love to a PR strategist who was also married. The lyrics became public. Last week, Cunningham apologized for his misstep. “I’ve hurt my family and disappointed my friends. I’m very sorry.”

Fox reporter is fed up with Trump’s spokeswoman

If Fox News presenters are complaining about Donald Trump’s White House treatment, something must be wrong. Correspondent John Roberts was annoyed that Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to make a clear statement as to whether the president condemned advocates of white supremacy. In a post after the press conference, Roberts said, “Stop distracting. Stop blaming the media. I am ill!”