Apple registers the iPhone for Life trademark

A friend for life … and an iPhone too? Apple has just registered the trademark “iPhone for Life” in Hong Kong, without adding the slightest description to this trademark registration. Our colleague AppleInsider notes that the term iPhone for Life was already used by the American operator Sprint for an offer to rent out mobile subscriptions. However, this does not constitute a trademark application (Apple’s lawyers are therefore calm).

The iPhone for Life trademark registration document contains no notes or descriptions that give an idea of ​​what Apple is preparing. A “Get a Mac” serial advertising campaign? A new application or health function integrated into the iPhone? A new AppleCare contract? The only indication is that the mark was registered in two different classes: Class 35 is for franchise and retail store management (Apple Store), while Class 36 is for financial services (e.g. insurance). To your bets!