Google says it is about to reach an agreement with the French press

Will the delicate problem of neighbor’s rights be resolved? In any case, Google proposes this with recent statements from October 7th on a possible deal with the French daily press.

As you know, this “copyright” is a neighboring right that publishers can use to generate income for distributing their content on platforms such as Google and Facebook. The two giants have been accused for years of monopolizing the digital advertising market.

The regulators had to get involved so that press representatives and web giants could reach an agreement. According to Google, a “key agreement” with the French daily press is about to be concluded. This would mean that the American giant seems ready to pay the media to use its content.

So, while the media has been forced to cede the land to Google, there appears to be an agreement between the Allianz Française de la Presse d’Information générale (APIG) and the American giant on the sensitive issue of neighbor’s rights about to come out. After months or even years of negotiations, the situation appears to be about to be released.

The idea behind the agreement, the outline of which we don’t yet know, is the press spokesperson’s desire to be paid for the content broadcast on Facebook or Google. In particular, on the current service Google News. At the moment the search engine refused to pay the media. It is precisely on this point that the negotiations are currently focusing.

Google said on October 7th that an agreement could in principle be validated soon. Google France Managing Director Sébastien Missoffe affirmed: “The progress of the negotiations that have taken place with the editors over the past few months under the French law on neighbors’ rights is on the road to success. We want to support journalism and ensure that as many people as possible have continuous access to high-quality content. “

So far, many publishers have considered Google banned. Along with these statements, the Paris Court of Appeals must make a decision on this case today, Thursday, October 8, 2020. A decision that is unlikely to affect the APIG-Google agreement, according to sources familiar with the matter.