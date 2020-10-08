“I would pass this test for myself”: Green boss Habeck dares to become chancellor – politics

Green leader Robert Habeck in principle dares to take over the chancellor. You have to “see for yourself if you believe you have the moral tools and inner peace, you have a plan for what you want,” Habeck said on Wednesday night in the ARD program “maischberger. That week” to a question about the chancellor.

“I have this plan and so the answer is yes, I would pass this test for myself.” Habeck made it clear that he has a lot of respect for the office. The chancellor’s question cannot be answered casually with “Hey, I’m ready”. He sticks to the words of Joschka Fischer, who called the top office the “death zone of politics”. He knows “the extent of responsibility”.

The Greens have so far left open whether they will run with a candidate for chancellor in the 2021 federal elections. Alongside Habeck, co-party leader Annalena Baerbock is considered a possible candidate. Many Greens see her as a better candidate for chancellor. Until the election “we will do our best”, Habeck said of ARD. “I’m doing my best, Annalena is doing her best, and then we’ll see what happens to it.” (AFP)