Orange 5G plans launched: unlimited internet and 70/100/150 GB

Orange today launched mobile plans that support 5G. The 5G network is not yet available in France, but it will be available at the end of the year. In the case of Orange, it will be from December.

Four 5G plans are featured with unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. The internet contingent varies depending on the selected offer. The prices for customers with an Open Pack are:

For those who don’t have an Open Pack, it’s:

Not all 5G packages (including 4G compatible) have the same rules for use abroad. The 70 and 100 GB plans offer access to 70 and 100 GB of Internet in Europe, the French overseas departments, Switzerland and Andorra. For the 150 GB plan, the volume available abroad is 100 GB. The volume is also 100 GB for the unlimited plan, but it is also available in the US, Canada and China.

Orange 5G packages aren’t cheap

As we can see, these are substantial prices, especially for the unlimited internet plan. It is good to add that all the packages presented are sold alone and without a smartphone. Packages have a 12 month commitment.

All include the multi-SIM option, which allows you to have SIM cards in your other devices (e.g. tablet) in addition to your smartphone. The 150 GB and unlimited tariffs allow you to make calls with additional SIM cards.

All Orange 5G packages are now available on the Orange website.

What about sosh?

No information on a possible 5G package is currently being transmitted. As a reminder, Sosh’s first 4G plan was launched later than Orange’s first 4G plans.