Lineweight: The interactive and artistic experience of the Cipher Prime Studio takes place on iOS (Trailer)

Many studios make video games, but few make games that are also art. Such is the case with Cipher Prime, a small indie studio that specializes in playful experiences that are a bit artistic. Their latest production, Lineweight, promises to be an absolutely unique narrative journey. The “game” is divided into 5 chapters, each chapter focusing on a specific human emotion. Contrary to what the teaser suggests, the course would not necessarily be sequential. Multiple branches will be provided depending on what the player wants or doesn’t want to do on their iPhone screen.

The teaser is in itself a demonstration of the artistic direction. It is really beautiful, borders on fascination and, above all, changes a lot compared to the highly calibrated video game of our time. Lineweight will be available from October 13th in the App Store at a price of 5.49 euros. Note for lovers of radical innovations!