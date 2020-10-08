American teenagers prefer TikTok over Instagram

Piper Sandler published a biannual survey that polled 9,800 American teenagers, with a mean age of 15.8 years. The study showed a change in social network usage habits among adolescents since early 2020. Although Snapchat is still the most popular application among adolescents (34%), Instagram is the social network on which they spend most of their time. On average, American teenagers would spend 12 hours a week on social media.

According to the study, 34% of teenagers love Snapchat, 29% say the TikTok app is their favorite, and 25% of teenagers prefer Instagram. Since TikTok is hugely popular with young people and rising from 3rd place to the podium, they are a perfect target for advertisers who are actively monitoring these stats.

In terms of engagement in these social networks, Instagram is still the strongest with 84%, followed by Snapchat with 80% and TikTok with 69%, which represents a significant increase of 7% since the beginning of the year. for the Chinese social network. Engagement is lower because its use is more conducive to video consumption than conversation.

In fact, TikTok claims to have deleted around 104 million videos since early 2020 due to inappropriate posting: nudity, illegal activity, hateful content, and more. The Chinese giant wants to be reassuring by remembering that this is only 1% of the content shared in its application.

In August 2020, Facebook claimed Instagram added a “Roles” tab, a feature set to compete with the Chinese company. On the same principle as TikTok, Reels allows you to record 15-second videos on Instagram that are lively and fun. Instagram wants to be one step ahead of the Chinese giant, thanks in particular to its billions of users compared to TikTok’s 800 million.

Although TikTok is highly valued by American teenagers, it is at risk because it is at the center of a Sino-US political turmoil. Donald Trump had tried to ban the Chinese application in his country from September 27, 2020, which was finally postponed to November 12, thanks to Judge Carl Nichols. In addition, China is accusing the United States of violating WTO rules by threatening to ban the download of the Chinese application in its country. The Middle Kingdom accuses Uncle Sam’s Land of restricting cross-border trade, which, according to Reuters, violates the principle of the multilateral and trading system.

The trade war between China and the United States is far from over. It should always be remembered that TikTok, ByteDance’s Chinese company, has no intention of escaping its important US market. There is a silver lining, however: the American president has approved the agreement between the American tandem Oracle-Walmart, which will acquire 20% of TikTok Global, an American company that will process TikTok’s data.