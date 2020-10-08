Acceptance of refugees in crisis situations: Eastern Europeans insist on voluntariness – politics

Under the chairmanship of Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU), the first acid test for the reform of the EU asylum law took place on Thursday, which should finally succeed after years of dispute between the European member states. At least that’s what Seehofer plans to do. In December, at the end of Germany’s EU presidency, he would like to see a “political agreement” on the reform, Seehofer said during the virtual meeting with his European counterparts.

For years, EU states have failed to renew the existing European asylum system. The so-called Dublin Regulation stipulates that countries such as Italy and Greece, as countries of arrival, are responsible for the asylum procedures of refugees. While the Mediterranean countries are demanding fairer burden-sharing, after the refugee crisis of 2015 and 2016, EU countries have failed to distribute those in need of protection.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Now, at the end of September, the European Commission has made another attempt with a migration pact. In principle, nothing should change about the Dublin Regulation. However, the proposal highlights the deportation of migrants who do not need protection. States such as Hungary and Poland should participate as part of “return sponsorship” if they do not wish to accept refugees.

EU diplomats: no signs of a quick deal

However, it is not certain whether a fundamental agreement on the Commission proposal will be reached in the next two months. “The first impression is that an agreement will not be reached so quickly,” said EU diplomatic circles on Thursday. The tone was friendlier this time than at some ministerial meetings in the past, when there were already verbal blows between Luxembourg’s integration minister, Jean Asselborn, and the then Italian interior minister, Matteo Salvini. Nevertheless, it became clear on Thursday that a number of Eastern European countries are still struggling to receive refugees.

The Commission proposal provides that a Member State such as Hungary, for example, has eight months to deport a migrant who does not require protection on behalf of another country such as Greece in the case of “return aid”. In the example case, if the deportation procedure takes longer, Hungary has to take over the migrant from Greece.

Hungary should participate in deportations

In addition, the Commission proposal provides that the other Member States of arrival, such as Malta or Italy, can ease the burden of accepting those in need of protection in the event of a rapid increase in the number of refugees. According to the plan of the Brussels government, it is possible for EU countries to show their solidarity, both in the context of “sponsorship for return” and in the redistribution of refugees.

Reminder of the resolution of the 2018 summit

Actually, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, presented the migration package more than two weeks ago to end the old trench war in European asylum and migration policy. But the discussion of the EU’s interior ministers on Thursday showed how difficult it is for some countries to restart the debate. Some heads of department from Eastern Europe, supported by Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, recalled the decision of an EU summit in June 2018, stating that measures to relocate and resettle refugees are only possible “on a voluntary basis. “.