Apple: Hackers find 55 vulnerabilities

A group of five hackers, consisting of Sam Curry, Brett Buerhaus, Ben Sadeghipour, Samuel Erb and Tanner Barnes, claim to have found 55 vulnerabilities in Apple’s systems. It took them three months. The manufacturer paid them $ 51,500 for their results.

The 55 errors do not apply to the iPhone, Mac, or any other product. They were in Apple’s infrastructure. They could be used to completely compromise customer and employee applications, launch a worm that can automatically take control of a victim’s iCloud account, restore the source code of internal Apple projects, and completely compromise software Industrial control warehouse operated by Apple is used and control over sessions by Apple employees with the ability to access sensitive management tools and resources.

Hackers contacted Apple for each of the errors. The manufacturer repaired some of them in just a few hours. Given the complexity, the manufacturer needed a little more time to connect others.

Hackers used Apple’s security bounty program. That way, you get paid for security breach detection. The hackers received $ 51,500 in four payments:

$ 5,000 for full iCloud user disclosure $ 6,000 for IDOR vulnerability detection $ 6,500 for access to internal corporate environment $ 34,000 for system memory leak detection Customer data